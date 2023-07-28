A new hub for the humanities in Manchester

The building includes classrooms and common spaces, and it will host seminars, events, and performances.

College President Joseph A. Favazza said the Gregory J. Grappone Humanities Institute will be a center for students and the broader community, similar to how the college’s Institute of Politics is a center of civic life.

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Saint Anselm College opened a new building it’s billing as a hub for the humanities on Friday, after raising $2.9 million to finance the project.

Nationally, student enrollment in the humanities has declined by 17 percent in the past decade, according to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. But it’s much higher than the 1950s. Enrollment dropped significantly in the 1970s and 1980s. It rose from the late 1990s to its peak in 2012 and has been on the decline since.

Paul Pronovost, a spokesperson for Saint Anselm, said he did not have specific enrollment numbers per major. “The humanities are at the foundation of a Saint Anselm education,” he said in an email. He said the college will welcome 580 first-year students and 35 transfer students in the fall, its second largest class.

The college enrolled 1,952 undergraduate students from 2020 to 2021, according to the Department of Education.

Favazza acknowledged that the move comes “at a time when some schools have chosen to de-emphasize these areas of study that celebrate and nourish the human spirit.”

“Our college has put a pretty darn big stake in the ground to our fundamental commitment to the humanities and made that commitment visible with this Humanities Institute,” he added.

The college received a $500,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, one of the largest grants the college has ever received, according to Gary Bouchard, an English professor and the institute’s new executive director.

The Institute is housed in a 110-year-old boiler house the college had previously used as a print shop.

The building is named after Greg Grappone, who died of cancer in 2015 and had attended Saint Anselm. His parents Robert and Beverly Grappone made the “lead gift” in his name. A spokesperson for the college declined to say how much money the Grappone’s contributed to the building.

“For Greg, books were a way of seeing the world in a new way and understanding someone else’s story,” said his 9-year-old daughter Briar Grappone during the dedication ceremony. “In a world as complicated as ours, understanding has never been more important.”

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.