One dead in crash on I-95 in Topsfield

One person was killed in a rollover crash late Friday afternoon on Interstate 95 north in Topsfield, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Serious injuries were also reported in the crash, but it was unclear how many people were involved.
A medical helicopter was first summoned to the scene but later canceled, said Trooper James D. DeAngelis, a State Police spokesman.
The crash occurred at the 71-mile mark, DeAngelis said.
That mile marker is located near the borders with Boxford and Middleton, according to an exit map.
The crash closed lanes on both sides of the highway, according to the state Department of Transportation.
As of 5:15 p.m., three lanes on the northbound lane were closed and two lanes on the southbound side were closed, MassDot said on X.
