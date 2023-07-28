One man arrested, second man sought, for May murder in Waltham

Josh Pierre, 21, of Waltham, is wanted in connection with the murder of Shelson Jules, officials said Friday.

Two men have been charged in connection with a Waltham murder in May . One was arrested Friday, and police are searching for the other man who is considered armed and dangerous, law enforcement officials said Friday.

Pierre has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm in connection to the fatal shooting of Jules on May 22, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Chief of Police Kevin O’Connell said in a statement.

On Friday morning, police arrested Strawensky Cebeat, 21, of Waltham, who was allegedly in Pierre’s vehicle when the shooting occurred, officials said.

Cebeat was charged with accessory to murder after the fact and withholding evidence from a criminal proceeding, officials said.

He was arraigned Friday morning in Waltham District Court and held in lieu of posting $50,000 cash bail, alongside additional conditions, the statement said.

Shortly after 1:29 a.m., Jules was shot on Lyman Street in the area of Faneuil Road, officials said.

Investigators determined that Pierre and others traveled to Waltham in a vehicle to meet Jules, officials said. After a brief exchange, Pierre allegedly fired several shots and fatally struck the victim twice from behind before fleeing the scene, the statement said.

Pierre is described as a Black male, is 5′ 4″ tall, has black hair and brown eyes, and weighs about 150 pounds, officials said. He was last seen in a 2016 silver Honda Accord with the Massachusetts registration 2XGH85, the statement said.

If the public encounters Pierre, they should not approach him and should immediately call the police, the statement said.

Anyone with any information should contact Christopher Murgo with the Massachusetts State Police at 781-897-6609 or Waltham Police Detectives at 781-314-3550.

