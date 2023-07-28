Police in Cohasset respond to a boat in distress

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our communities.
S.O.S.?
At about 6 a.m. July 18, someone dialed 911 to report that a boat was taking on water at Black Rock Beach in Cohasset. The caller said the boat was 300 to 400 yards offshore and there were multiple people in the water. Cohasset police officers and firefighters responded by land, the Cohasset Police Marine Unit and Harbormaster responded by boat, and the US Coast Guard was notified. But the situation was not as bad as it could have been. When first responders arrived, they discovered the boat had been on a mooring and was not being operated when its owner noticed it was taking on water. Police said the owner then “mustered an ad hoc crew” of people who swam out to the sinking boat to help bail the water out from the deck. They also cut the mooring. But their frantic efforts to save the boat led the 911 caller to believe the vessel had crashed. Thankfully, that was not the case. The boat eventually ended up on the beach and no one was hurt in the incident. Police said improper mooring gear was the likely reason the boat took on water, and the vessel was safely removed from the beach. In the wake of the incident, the Cohasset Police Marine Unit advised mariners: “When anchoring or mooring, … always allow enough scope on your gear to account for wave height, wind, and other contributing factors. Also, with the excessive amount of rain that we have had, … [it’s a good time] to check your bilge pumps’ functionality and your boats bilge for excessive water.”
CALLS OF THE WILD
What’s up with wildlife breaking into people’s homes in Medfield? Several incidents were reported last month. At 3:12 p.m. June 6, Medfield police received a call from a woman on Hatters Hill Road who reported seeing a snake in her house. The animal control officer responded and noted that the “snake went under wine fridge” and couldn’t be removed. Two days later, at 1:34 p.m., police got a call from a resident of Pleasant Street who discovered a bird in the house. The animal officer was notified. Later that same day, at 5:01 p.m., police got a call from someone on Stonybrook Road who found that a squirrel had gotten inside her house.
SOUNDS PAINFUL
At 11:27 p.m. July 14, someone at the Holiday Inn Express on Route 1 in Saugus called 911 because she thought a woman was “being attacked in one of the rooms to the side of her or above her.” Officers David Harris, Daniela Salinas, and William Cash were dispatched to investigate and found everything was fine: It was just a family singing in a room.
FORE!
At 8:14 p.m. June 24, a resident of Randall Road in Stow called police to report that a golf ball came through her window. This may not be as surprising as it sounds, because Stow Acres Country Club golf course is located on the same street. Police responded and spoke to the woman and advised her to contact the company that provides her homeowner’s insurance.
NUDE RUNNER
On June 16, the Lincoln Police Department shared on Facebook a composite sketch of an unidentified man who was reportedly seen “running nude through the conservation trails” in Concord on June 2. Police wrote that the incident took place at approximately 11:45 a.m. and the suspect was described as “white, overweight, bald, and very pale.” Police asked anyone with information to contact Concord police Detective Keith Harrington at 978-318-3400.
