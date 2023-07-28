Police in Cohasset respond to a boat in distress

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our communities.

S.O.S.?

At about 6 a.m. July 18, someone dialed 911 to report that a boat was taking on water at Black Rock Beach in Cohasset. The caller said the boat was 300 to 400 yards offshore and there were multiple people in the water. Cohasset police officers and firefighters responded by land, the Cohasset Police Marine Unit and Harbormaster responded by boat, and the US Coast Guard was notified. But the situation was not as bad as it could have been. When first responders arrived, they discovered the boat had been on a mooring and was not being operated when its owner noticed it was taking on water. Police said the owner then “mustered an ad hoc crew” of people who swam out to the sinking boat to help bail the water out from the deck. They also cut the mooring. But their frantic efforts to save the boat led the 911 caller to believe the vessel had crashed. Thankfully, that was not the case. The boat eventually ended up on the beach and no one was hurt in the incident. Police said improper mooring gear was the likely reason the boat took on water, and the vessel was safely removed from the beach. In the wake of the incident, the Cohasset Police Marine Unit advised mariners: “When anchoring or mooring, … always allow enough scope on your gear to account for wave height, wind, and other contributing factors. Also, with the excessive amount of rain that we have had, … [it’s a good time] to check your bilge pumps’ functionality and your boats bilge for excessive water.”