Somerville man who sat in Senate chamber during Jan. 6 insurrection sentenced to a year in prison

Noah S. Bacon, 30, who taught yoga at the Cambridge Council on Aging before his arrest in June 2021, was convicted of one felony and four misdemeanors by a jury in US District Court in Washington, D.C., in March, court records show.

A Somerville man who participated in the takeover of the US Senate chambers during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol and tried to cover up a security camera was sentenced to one year in federal prison, records show.

Noah S. Bacon, wearing an “I Heart Trump” T-shirt, sits in the back of the Senate Chamber during the January 6 US Capitol riots. (US Federal Court)

Bacon is the nephew of former US Attorney for Massachusetts Frank L. McNamara, Jr., who wrote a letter of support to the court. He is the son of Rev. Robert Bacon, rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Lynnfield and his wife, Sonia DeMarta. Bacon was former Governor William Weld’s deputy director of legislative affairs, according to court records.

Advertisement

Both parents wrote to the judge, saying their son was a liberal who inexplicably became fascinated with former President Donald Trump during the COVID-19 lockdown, when he smoked marijuana heavily and lived on his own.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“The Trump thing is a complete mystery to us. I cannot think of two people who are more polar opposites of one another than Noah Bacon and Donald Trump,” Robert Bacon wrote. “Noah is a unique soul. He’s on a journey that many don’t understand. But as a priest who tries to live by the teachings and example of Jesus Christ, I am very proud of him for the ways in which he seeks out the truly spiritual, loving, and unifying path of life. He is the first to admit that everything about January 6 and his participation in it, was absolutely wrong.”

According to federal prosecutors, Bacon spent 50 minutes inside the Capitol during the attack, walking through the Crypt, Hall of Columns, Rotunda, the East Rotunda Door vestibule area, the Senate Gallery, and the Senate chamber.

Advertisement

He unlocked a door that allowed other rioters to enter the Senate chamber, prosecutors said. He took a seat in the rear of the chamber where he remained for 10 minutes but was not one of the rioters who rifled through desks, prosecutors said. During the 50 minutes he spent inside the Capitol, he also put a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag over a security camera. and unlocked a door, allowing more rioters to flood into the Senate chamber, prosecutors said.

In a letter to the sentencing judge asking for leniency, Bacon acknowledged that his actions on Jan. 6 were wrong. While sitting in the Senate chamber, he meditated and asked police officers for directions to leave the building, he wrote.

“I found myself in a highly unusual and problematic situation and so meditated to center myself and try to change the energy around me for the better,” he wrote. “My actions on January 6th of 2021 were made in the moment and I deeply regret them. They are not an accurate reflection of my being nor of my potential.”

During the riot, Bacon wore a T-shirt with the words, “I [HEART] Trump, according to federal prosecutors.

Prosecutors requested that Bacon serve three years and one month behind bars while his lawyer asked that be placed on home confinement in Somerville.

Bacon has been free on personal recognizance since his arrest by the FBI’s Boston office. It was not immediately clear Friday when he will be required to surrender to the US Bureau of Prisons and begin serving his sentence.

Advertisement

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.