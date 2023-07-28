State’s first tornado of 2023 confirmed in Dublin, N.H.

The team reportedly observed damage that was consistent with an EF-1 tornado with maximum winds of 90-95 mph. The weakest tornadoes are classified as EF-0 and the strongest as EF-5, which have wind gusts of 200 mph or greater.

It was the state’s first tornado in 2023.

A storm survey team from the National Weather Service confirmed Friday that a tornado touched down Thursday afternoon in Dublin, N.H., according to a preliminary report .

Video published by WMUR shows uprooted trees and a damaged solar array left in the storm’s path.

The survey team continued its assessment and planned to finish its work Friday evening, according to the report.

New Hampshire had two EF-1 tornadoes last year. The first touched down in Charlestown in May 2022, and the second touched down in Chesterfield in July 2022, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data and news reports.

An EF-2 tornado that touched down in 2008 left one person dead.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety said severe weather events underline the importance of preparedness.

“Stay informed, have a plan, and make a kit,” said Robert Buxton, director of the department’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “If a warning is issued in your area of the state, take action.”

