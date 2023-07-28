Severe winds topple trees, South End lightning strike sends bricks tumbling to sidewalk during thunderstorms

In Springfield, lightning struck a building on the campus of American International College, with video and photos of the scene showing flames shooting through the roof.

Severe thunderstorms packing strong winds toppled trees and powerlines in many communities as an intense weather front rolled across Massachusetts Thursday.

Hubert Benitez, the president of the college, said the building that was hit was Courniotes Hall, which houses AIC’s nursing program and classrooms for health sciences courses. Campus police did a walk through to ensure no one was in the building at the time.

“While there is significant damage to the building, AIC is committed to taking all actions necessary to ensure that we provide students with continuity in their course of studies in the fall of 2023,” Benitez said in a statement posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “AIC is known for its resilience and we will come back stronger than ever thanks to the help of our community. We want to sincerely thank our first responders, including Springfield Fire and Police Departments as well as our Campus Police who acted swiftly to help mitigate further damage to our campus.”

Reports from the National Weather Service showed that while most of the damage occurred in the western part of the state, Boston and Quincy were not spared.

Advertisement

In Boston, lightning struck a building on Massachusetts Avenue in the South End, which sent bricks tumbling down to the sidewalk.

In Quincy, a fallen tree branch blocked the MBTA tracks at the North Quincy T station causing delays shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to tweets by the MBTA. By 7:23 p.m. the branch had been removed from the tracks and shuttle buses were being phased out.

According to storm damage reports compiled by the National Weather Service, power lines were down in Charlton, and trees were down in Belchertown, Chicopee, Springfield, Palmer, and North Attleborough.

Advertisement

Social media posts also showed damage to a home in Franklin due to the storm.

In Westfield, trees and wires were down on several streets, and a tree crashed down on a house on Broad Street. On Montgomery Road, the top half of a large pine tree was snapped off. The tree was between 40 to 50 feet tall and 2 to 3 feet in diameter, according to the weather service.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.