Severe winds topple trees, South End lightning strike sends bricks tumbling to sidewalk during thunderstorms

Severe thunderstorms packing strong winds toppled trees and powerlines in many communities as an intense weather front rolled across Massachusetts Thursday.
In Springfield, lightning struck a building on the campus of American International College, with video and photos of the scene showing flames shooting through the roof.
SFD “On Scene “ 1000 State St. Working fire A.I.C. 2nd alarm has been struck all companies are operating at this time. pic.twitter.com/VCzcmmn4w4— SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) July 27, 2023
Hubert Benitez, the president of the college, said the building that was hit was Courniotes Hall, which houses AIC’s nursing program and classrooms for health sciences courses. Campus police did a walk through to ensure no one was in the building at the time.
“While there is significant damage to the building, AIC is committed to taking all actions necessary to ensure that we provide students with continuity in their course of studies in the fall of 2023,” Benitez said in a statement posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “AIC is known for its resilience and we will come back stronger than ever thanks to the help of our community. We want to sincerely thank our first responders, including Springfield Fire and Police Departments as well as our Campus Police who acted swiftly to help mitigate further damage to our campus.”
Reports from the National Weather Service showed that while most of the damage occurred in the western part of the state, Boston and Quincy were not spared.
In Boston, lightning struck a building on Massachusetts Avenue in the South End, which sent bricks tumbling down to the sidewalk.
"The chimney kind of blew up": Lightning strike sends bricks crashing to ground in South End @julimcdonald reportshttps://t.co/TZa4dQg0Ur pic.twitter.com/LlOKv5s14q— WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) July 28, 2023
In Quincy, a fallen tree branch blocked the MBTA tracks at the North Quincy T station causing delays shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to tweets by the MBTA. By 7:23 p.m. the branch had been removed from the tracks and shuttle buses were being phased out.
Red Line Update: Shuttle buses are being phased out. The tree branch has been removed and service has resumed between JFK and Quincy Center with delays.https://t.co/Dy0YYKGbqm— MBTA (@MBTA) July 27, 2023
According to storm damage reports compiled by the National Weather Service, power lines were down in Charlton, and trees were down in Belchertown, Chicopee, Springfield, Palmer, and North Attleborough.
Social media posts also showed damage to a home in Franklin due to the storm.
More severe tstorm damage in Franklin MA #mawx https://t.co/VjcmW0gYtU— NWS Boston/Norton Skywarn (@WX1BOX) July 28, 2023
In Westfield, trees and wires were down on several streets, and a tree crashed down on a house on Broad Street. On Montgomery Road, the top half of a large pine tree was snapped off. The tree was between 40 to 50 feet tall and 2 to 3 feet in diameter, according to the weather service.
Llewellyn Drive - Westfield MA - Barnes Air Field - Westfield MA - 66 MPH Gust - Thursday 7/27/23 - 355-400 PM - Marianne Blackwelder via WX4FUN-Adam Sullivan #mawx @jimcantore pic.twitter.com/XJbU6cznig— NWS Boston/Norton Skywarn (@WX1BOX) July 28, 2023
