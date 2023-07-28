Things to do in N.H.: 3 whimsical events July 28-31

Those who want (or need) a break from the weather, politics, and other serious topics will have a few good opportunities this weekend in New Hampshire. The typical lineup of fun and interesting things to do around the Granite State on any given summer weekend includes especially whimsical options between now and Monday:

If that’s too much whimsy for your taste, no worries. New Hampshire has plenty of options for normie fun this weekend, too. There’s a ticketed “Wild About Nature” event Saturday at Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany; a chocolate festival Saturday at Waterville Valley Resort; and tall ships on display all weekend in Portsmouth as well. As always, be sure to check the weather before you head out!

Advertisement





Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.