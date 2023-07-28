Things to do in N.H.: 3 whimsical events July 28-31

Those who want (or need) a break from the weather, politics, and other serious topics will have a few good opportunities this weekend in New Hampshire. The typical lineup of fun and interesting things to do around the Granite State on any given summer weekend includes especially whimsical options between now and Monday:
- The Music Hall in Portsmouth will host a “Grease” sing-a-long event Friday at 7 p.m. to celebrate the film’s 45th anniversary. Attendees are encouraged to dress the part and sing aloud with lyrics shown on-screen. Are your chills multiplying? Buy tickets online.
- Keene’s downtown has transformed into a wizarding world filled with merchants, artists, and magical menu items. Saturday’s special events include witch-hat decorating, a wizard show, and a ticketed Yule Ball. Care for a round of butterbeers? Details online.
- A three-hour fairytale festival is happening Saturday at Nashua’s Greeley Park Bandshell. Stage acts begin at 10 a.m., with princesses, fairytale characters, sing-a-longs and more. Have your parade-worthy costume picked out? The event is free.
If that’s too much whimsy for your taste, no worries. New Hampshire has plenty of options for normie fun this weekend, too. There’s a ticketed “Wild About Nature” event Saturday at Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Albany; a chocolate festival Saturday at Waterville Valley Resort; and tall ships on display all weekend in Portsmouth as well. As always, be sure to check the weather before you head out!
Advertisement
Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.