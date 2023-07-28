Aunt and two nieces rescued from Mayflower Beach in Dennis, officials say

The aunt is 45 and her nieces are 15 and 11, Dennis Fire Chief Chris Guerreiro said Friday.

The three were rushed to Cape Cod Hospital in Barnstable Thursday by firefighters who responded to the tidal beach facing Cape Cod Bay just before 3 p.m., officials said.

An aunt and two nieces who were walking in the water at Mayflower Beach in Dennis on Thursday apparently fell into a deep tidal pool, prompting a rescue by lifeguards, beachgoers and firefighters, officials said Friday.

The aunt remains in Cape Cod Hospital and the 15-year-old was transferred to an Boston hospital, Guerreiro said. The 11-year-old is no longer hospitalized.

Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, Guerreiro and Lieutenant Peter Benson, a police department spokesman, said.

Guerreiro said that at low tide, beachgoers can walk out to a sandbar at Mayflower Beach. But as the tide rolls in, tidal pools suddenly become much deeper, he said.

“It’s not uncommon that you might have walked through a smaller tidal pool on the way out to a sandbar or an area and as you were coming back in that water’s deeper now,” he said. “They developed some difficulty. It was over their head when they came back. And it was very windy.”

The aunt was “just trying to make sure her nieces were okay, to do whatever she could to make sure they got through it,” he added.

Lifeguards from the town’s Recreation Department were the first to reach the three relatives and with the help of bystanders brought them to the beach. Along with at least one nurse who happened to be nearby, lifeguards provided first aid while firefighters rushed to the scene, Guerreiro said.

The relatives were placed on backboards and taken off the beach on an ATV used for water emergencies, Guerreiro said.

The fire department activated all its personnel to respond to the beach and handle other calls for service, he said.

“Rescues on beaches are pretty manpower-intensive to begin with. And then you have multiple patients,” Guerreiro said. “In this case, we wanted to make sure everyone was accounted for.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.