Biden urged to withhold some aid to Egypt

More than 20 leading US and international rights groups and think tanks separately made the same appeal, arguing that the US practice of holding back some aid was leading el-Sissi to make “limited, albeit insufficient " rights improvements in Egypt.

WASHINGTON — Nine senior Senate Democrats and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders urged the Biden administration Friday to withhold part of the United States’ annual military aid to Egypt for a third consecutive year, calling it important to keep up the pressure on President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on human rights abuses.

The request may be especially tough this year for President Biden, who is focusing on keeping countries around the world, including Egypt, aligned behind Ukraine as it battles Russia’s globally destabilizing invasion. Neither the State Department nor Egypt’s embassy in Washington immediately responded to requests for comment Friday.

Advertisement

The letters, addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, serve as an opening round in Democratic lawmakers’ annual battle to trim aid funding as a way to pressure el-Sissi’s government to curb rights abuses.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The State Department’s annual human rights report has repeatedly faulted Egypt, even as an important strategic ally in the region, for extrajudicial killings and torture, detention of thousands of writers, reporters, advocates, and other political prisoners, suppression of news media and other abuses.

The Washington Post, citing secret US documents leaked online by a Massachusetts Air National Guard member, reported in April that US officials had talked Egypt out of secretly providing rockets to Russia. Egypt agreed instead to provide the United States with artillery rounds for transfer for Ukraine, the Post reported, citing another leaked document.

Congress in recent years has made the US payment of roughly $300 million of US military aid contingent on Egypt’s government showing progress on rights, although the State Department can partially override that, on national security grounds.

Advertisement

While shared US-Egyptian security objectives make it important for the US to continue supporting Egypt’s military in general, the senators argued, “we can continue to support these objectives while enforcing the law to withhold $320 million in military aid to Egypt due to a lack of necessary progress on human rights.”

Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut led the letter. Richard Blumenthal, also of Connecticut, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Richard Durbin of Illinois, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin of Maryland, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Tim Kaine of Virginia, and Tom Carper of Delaware also signed.

“As the administration’s decision to withhold a portion of Egypt’s $1.3 billion appropriation for each of the last two years demonstrates, the bilateral security relationship can be effectively sustained at a reduced level of assistance while upholding our values,” the senators wrote.

The administration is expected to make a decision on the matter next month, although the legal deadline is Sept. 30.

Egypt’s jailing and silencing of critics have drawn international condemnation and are points of friction between the North African country and the West. That includes the United States, the Egyptian military’s most generous supporter.

Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, PEN International and other rights groups and think tanks in the other letter Friday credited the Biden administration’s financial pressure with helping persuade Egypt to free more than 1,000 political detainees. At the same time, rights advocates say, Egypt has detained nearly 5,000 others, and renewed pretrial detentions of thousands more. (associated press)

Advertisement

Biden fights back on impeachment threat

AUBURN, Maine — President Biden — buoyed by new signs the economy is continuing on the upswing — took a swipe on Friday at House Republicans’ flirtations with an impeachment inquiry, quipping that GOP lawmakers may decide to impeach him because inflation is cooling down.

Standing in a textile manufacturing facility in Auburn Biden pointed to inflation statistics that showed the US has the lowest rate of price increases among the world’s biggest economies. Though he was careful to say he was not taking a victory lap on the economy, Biden suggested that his Republican opponents in Congress may need to find a fresh line of attack against him because of improving economic circumstances.

“Maybe they’ll decide to impeach me because it’s coming down,” Biden said. “I don’t know. I’d love that one.”

Earlier this week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made his most direct remarks yet that GOP lawmakers could launch an impeachment inquiry into Biden over unproven claims of financial misconduct related to Hunter Biden, the president’s son. However, the California Republican has acknowledged privately that it’s too soon to know whether the president was aware of — much less involved in — his son’s financial dealings in a way that would rise to the level of impeachable conduct.

While McCarthy publicly floated the inquiry this week, the White House has engaged little with those efforts, instead focused on promoting “Bidenomics” and the president’s domestic agenda. Aides have repeatedly played down any inquiry as a hypothetical and pointed out the hesitation among McCarthy’s own ranks about pursuing impeachment against the president.

Advertisement

Biden used the trip to Maine to sign an executive order that would encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. It was Biden’s first trip to the state as president.

The Democrat won three out of the state’s four electoral votes in 2020 and is seeking to shore up his support in the state. (associated press)

GOP quietly discusses what comes after McConnell

WASHINGTON — It has been decades since there was any real uncertainty at the top of the Republican Party in the Senate. But Sen. Mitch McConnell’s freeze-up at a news conference Wednesday at the Capitol, as well as new disclosures about other recent falls, have shaken his colleagues and intensified quiet discussion about how long he can stay in his position as minority leader, and whether change is coming at the top.

For months, McConnell, 81, the long-serving Republican leader from Kentucky, has been weakened, both physically and politically. The latest incident made those issues glaringly apparent: McConnell froze mid-remarks, unable to continue speaking, and appeared disoriented with his mouth shut as his aides and colleagues led him gently away.

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 Republican, quickly stepped in behind the lectern and picked up where McConnell had left off, in a scene that underscored how the 62-year-old has positioned himself as the leader’s most obvious successor. It was a reminder that no one — even McConnell, who this year became the longest-serving Senate leader in history — is irreplaceable and raised questions about how long McConnell could continue to simply gut it out.

Advertisement

Months ago, there seemed to be a developing race to succeed him among Thune, Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, the No. 3 Republican, and Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the former whip. But during McConnell’s extended absence earlier this year following a serious fall, Thune moved into the position of taking charge of the conference.

McConnell had a concussion in March when he fell at a Washington hotel during a fundraising event, and was absent from the Senate for weeks while giving almost no updates on his health status. Since then, he has had at least two more falls, one at a Washington airport and one in Helsinki, during an official trip to meet the Finnish president. His office disclosed neither, and has stayed mum about his medical condition since Wednesday’s episode, which some physicians who viewed video of it said could have been a mini stroke or partial seizure.

Last year, McConnell weathered a rare challenge to his leadership when Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., decided to oppose him and received 10 votes. Inthe past, McConnell has been named leader with no contest. (New York Times)



