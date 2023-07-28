Authorities charge Alabama woman who acknowledged fabricating story about kidnapping, toddler

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama said Friday they have filed criminal charges against a woman who confessed to fabricating a story that she was kidnapped after stopping to check on a toddler she saw walking on the side of the interstate. She has been charged with misdemeanor false reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting an incident.

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis announced the charges against Carlee Russell at a news conference.

Russell, 25, disappeared after calling 911 on July 13 to report a toddler wandering beside a stretch of interstate. She returned home two days later and told police she had been abducted and forced into a vehicle.