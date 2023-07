Kelly Ayotte is correct — New Hampshire is a bastion of freedom (”Ayotte takes aim at Mass.,” Metro, July 27). Free to pay some of the highest property taxes in the nation, regardless of ability to pay. Free to have our private lives dictated by right-wing ideology. Free to underfund and eviscerate public education. Free to fund religious schools with tax money. Please, someone save me from all this freedom!

Joshua Graciano