Flooding ravaged Massachusetts farms. The state should help farmers recover.

Farmers in the Connecticut River Valley were devastated by the extremely heavy rains that pummeled Western Massachusetts and Vermont earlier this month. The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources estimates that at least 75 farms were flooded, damaging 2,000 acres of crops valued at $15 million. Those numbers will likely increase as the long-term effects are tallied.

Smiarowski estimates the damage at $1.5 million to $2 million in lost crops. But he won’t know until he starts harvesting in a couple of weeks. “Questions remain on how good, how marketable the rest of our crop is going to be,” he said.

The Teddy C. Smiarowski farm, owned by Bernie Smiarowski and his three brothers in Hatfield, grows 650 acres of potatoes, 12 acres of strawberries, and some asparagus and squash. When the flooding hit July 10, 150 acres of potatoes were wiped away. Subsequent heavy rain destroyed another 50 acres.

Agriculture may not be a huge part of the Massachusetts economy, but it is vital to the health of many rural communities. The state benefits from dairy products, cranberries, and hay produced locally. The Connecticut River Valley is known for its fertile soil, and farms there produce potatoes, corn, butternut squash, and other vegetables. Farms supply healthy food to local supermarkets, farmers’ markets, restaurants, schools, and food banks without the climate impact of being trucked cross-country.

For all those reasons, state government should help farmers recover from this particularly devastating storm. A $20 million fund that the state Senate passed Wednesday is an important step. The fund would be available to provide cash assistance in whatever way state officials deem most effective to flood-ravaged farmers.

There are existing farm aid programs. For instance, Governor Maura Healey worked with the United Way of Central Massachusetts to establish a private philanthropic effort, the Massachusetts Farm Resiliency Fund, to raise charitable funds to assist farmers, but it will likely only meet a fraction of the need. And while some farmers have crop insurance, it usually covers only specific crops and only kicks in after a certain loss threshold. For most farmers, insurance won’t reimburse their losses.

There may also be some federal support on the way, including funds to help fix municipal infrastructure such as washed-out roads, bridges, and culverts. US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey and US Representatives Richard Neal and Jim McGovern wrote to the Farm Service Agency and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack seeking additional assistance.

And if the federal government issues a disaster declaration, low-interest loans would become available to farmers who lost crops or equipment, as would assistance to rehabilitate damaged land.

But loans will not be enough to help many farmers who borrowed money to finance this year’s crops and now have no means to repay it. “To give a farmer who’s already in the hole another shovel isn’t going to help much,” said Joe Czajkowski, whose Hadley farm lost 40 to 50 acres of carrots, parsnips, and other vegetables.

The proposed $20 million state public fund, to be administered by the Executive Office for Administration and Finance and the Department of Agricultural Resources, would fill needs not covered by federal or charitable funds. This will be necessary immediately, before federal loans become available, and in the long term if farmers discover that crops spared by the flooding succumbed to diseases related to the torrential rains.

Karen Schwalbe, executive director of the Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation, said the floods came at the worst time — late in the growing season, after labor and money was poured into the crops but before most products were harvested. When floodwaters touch anything edible, the crops become contaminated.

The state Senate included the $20 million in its version of a supplemental budget bill the House passed in June, and it will likely go to a conference committee of House-Senate negotiators. The House and Senate should avoid internal squabbling and send a bill to Healey’s desk quickly.

For the long term, the state needs to prepare for more frequent extreme weather events.

While the last time Western Massachusetts farmers saw catastrophic flooding was during Hurricane Irene in 2011, just this year farmers experienced a February deep freeze that damaged peach crops and a May freeze that harmed apples. “Farmers are on the front line of climate change, and we need to think more with them about what more needs to be done,” said state Senator Jo Comerford, a Northampton Democrat leading the Senate relief effort.

Schwalbe said grants to help farmers improve infrastructure like irrigation and drainage would help, similar to the existing Food Security Infrastructure grant program, as would more resources for UMass Extension, which provides scientific services to farmers. There may be a need to expand the insurance products offered to farmers. A newly formed 21st Century Agriculture Commission is examining how climate change and other issues will affect the Massachusetts agricultural industry’s future.

Rural farms in Western Massachusetts often struggle to have their voices heard on Beacon Hill. Healey made a strong first statement by appointing former state senator Anne Gobi of Spencer, a long-time advocate for rural communities, to a newly formed position of director of rural affairs in the Executive Office of Economic Development. State Agricultural Resources Commissioner Ashley Randle attended Monday’s event announcing the Senate funding proposal at a Hatfield farm and voiced the administration’s support.

The $20 million is worth it to help keep an important part of the state’s rural economy healthy. Approving that funding now will send a message that the Commonwealth looks after all its citizens, rural and urban alike.

