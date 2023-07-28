Hope on the climate change front

Scot Lehigh’s column highlights Senator Ed Markey’s optimism about attempts to rein in and mitigate the worst of global warming’s spun effects (”Ed Markey sees big progress on green energy,” Opinion, July 26). In so doing, it offered a glimmer of hope to those of us concerned with humanity’s continued survival on this planet. Markey credits the Inflation Reduction Act for creating an impetus toward green solutions even as some Democrats call GOP politicians, who voted against the IRA, into the public square for a “ribbon cutting” on their hypocrisy.
Many GOP pols, who know better, have politicized climate change as they pander to a base infatuated with the internal combustion engine and NASCAR races, and abetted by big oil. Perhaps they are coming to the realization that there is a political cost to pay when your constituents are the ones who, quite literally, are feeling the heat of global warming. Climate science can only be denied for so long before the temperature in the public square rises to a point that the deniers are invited to vacate the political arena by their constituents who are smelling the hypocrisy and feeling the heat.
Jim Cain
Wakefield
Congratulations to Scot Lehigh for picking up on the good news coming out of the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act. Congratulations and thanks to Senator Ed Markey for his persistence, and as Lehigh points out, his pragmatism. Markey recognizes that wins in red and purple states benefit the planet, first and most important, and strengthen the case for investing in clean energy. It seems like a snowball effect, with each successful step moving us closer to having the sustainable energy network we need.
I agree that the country’s investments in clean energy give us more credibility across the globe and provide stronger economic motivation for other countries to do the same. Thank you for reporting on these wins in fighting climate change.
Sia Stewart
Conway