Hope on the climate change front

Scot Lehigh’s column highlights Senator Ed Markey’s optimism about attempts to rein in and mitigate the worst of global warming’s spun effects (”Ed Markey sees big progress on green energy,” Opinion, July 26). In so doing, it offered a glimmer of hope to those of us concerned with humanity’s continued survival on this planet. Markey credits the Inflation Reduction Act for creating an impetus toward green solutions even as some Democrats call GOP politicians, who voted against the IRA, into the public square for a “ribbon cutting” on their hypocrisy.

Many GOP pols, who know better, have politicized climate change as they pander to a base infatuated with the internal combustion engine and NASCAR races, and abetted by big oil. Perhaps they are coming to the realization that there is a political cost to pay when your constituents are the ones who, quite literally, are feeling the heat of global warming. Climate science can only be denied for so long before the temperature in the public square rises to a point that the deniers are invited to vacate the political arena by their constituents who are smelling the hypocrisy and feeling the heat.