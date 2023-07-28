Midwives help ensure better outcomes and should be paid accordingly

Massachusetts midwives receive 85 percent of the reimbursement of physicians for the same services, e.g. vaginal birth, pap smear, IUD placement. This pay inequity causes health systems to underutilize midwives and close their practices . Massachusetts is the only state in the Northeast to not guarantee reimbursement equity, countering the recommendations of the Health Policy Commission and the Commission on Racial Inequities in Maternal Health .

We thank the Globe’s editorial board for its recent piece “ To save mothers’ lives, reduce racism in obstetrical care ” (Opinion, July 23). We strongly agree that Massachusetts needs to increase access to all qualified midwives across every appropriate birth setting . But we need an equally strong message that midwifery needs to be valued.

The state underpays midwives, even though midwifery care yields the best birth outcomes, reduces health inequities, and could save the United States $340 million per year. The underpayment stems from a legacy of pay injustice where midwives — who are overwhelmingly women caring for women — work for less.

Massachusetts needs more midwives and birth centers to meaningfully improve outcomes and experiences. This is only possible if we redress this basic economic inequity. There is currently a bill in the Legislature that would have Massachusetts join the 28 other states that guarantee equitable reimbursement. Massachusetts has been a leader in health care and pay equity in the past. It can be again.

Katherine Rushfirth

Lynn

The writer is a certified nurse midwife, policy director for the Neighborhood Birth Center, and legislative chair of the MA Affiliate of the American College of Nurse-Midwives.