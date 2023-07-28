The crisis of missing Black women in America is not a hoax

Frankly, I don’t care what compelled Carlethia “Carlee” Russell, a 25-year-old Black woman, to fake her own kidnapping in Hoover, Ala., on July 13. That’s for law enforcement and her loved ones to sort out. All that matters is that this bizarre episode doesn’t shift attention away from finding other Black women who remain missing nationwide.

In a statement, the Black and Missing Foundation, which helped amplify Russell’s initial disappearance, said, “While Carlee’s revelation is disheartening, we will not be dismayed. There are far too many missing people of color who actually need our help and are counting on us to help bring them home. We are calling on our community to not let this single incident undermine our efforts to help us find us. We have shown that we have the power to make our cases a priority too, and we must move forward and build upon this momentum.”

That momentum means giving the same attention to Black women like Alexis Ware, a mother of two last seen at a 7-Eleven in Anderson County, S.C., on Jan. 30, 2022. Allisha Watts has been missing since July 16 when she left a house in Charlotte, N.C. Ebony Varner’s family and friends haven’t heard from her since June 3; her car was found 30 miles from Doraville, Ga., the last place she was seen.

None of these are hoaxes. The crisis of missing Black women is real.

The disappearance of Alexis Ware, missing since January 2022, has received minimal national coverage. Renée Graham

According to The Grio, Black women make up 13 percent of the population nationwide but account for 35 percent of all missing women. But you’d never know it. “Missing white woman syndrome,” a term coined years ago by Gwen Ifill, the late, lauded journalist, to describe the media’s bias toward covering young white women in peril remains a problem — think Laci Peterson, Natalee Holloway, and, more recently, Gabby Petito. (This also does not bode well for missing men of any race, senior citizens, and others deemed, for whatever reason, undeserving of coverage.) Black women, and women in color generally, do not receive that kind of blanket attention.

Hoaxes happen, though not often. Last year, Sherri Papini of California was sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping in 2016. Jennifer Wilbanks, the so-called “runaway bride” in Georgia, conjured up a bogus kidnapping and sexual assault in 2005. And then there was Susan Smith, who in 1994 claimed her two young sons were kidnapped by a Black carjacker in South Carolina but was later convicted on two counts of murder. She let her car roll into a lake with her sons still strapped in their car seats.

At least Russell’s lie didn’t involve incriminating people of color as suspects, which is what Smith, Papini, and Wilbanks did. Still, their white lies didn’t change the public’s media-fed obsession with missing young white women.

Unlike most Black women reported missing, Russell received national attention. After a groundswell of concern on social media, national news broadcasts and cable networks picked up the story. On Monday, through her lawyer, Emory Anthony, Russell apologized and called her actions “a mistake.”

An egregious mistake would be to continue to ignore the many Black women who deserve to be found. Widespread coverage of Russell’s phony disappearance was an exception, but it finally needs to be the rule.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist.