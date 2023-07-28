A Rose without thorns

Dan Shaughnessy’s coverage of the 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame inductees (”Looking forward to next no-doubter,” Sports, July 24) was interesting but once again omitted Pete Rose who was perhaps the greatest player of the modern era. Rose accumulated 4,000 hits while playing the game as it should be played, hard and fast.

Rose was barred for life because he allegedly bet on another team. Does anyone think Rose would ever trash a game? Meanwhile, dozens of players and managers collaborated to steal signs, even resorting to banging on trash cans to tip off batters which pitch would be coming next.