Ten years of watching Cuba change — and stay the same

Over the same period, the private sector grew, with Raúl Castro’s economic reforms having had a highly visible impact. Today, licensed individuals peddle candy, soda, and cigarettes from household doorsteps. Family restaurants compete for customers. Bakeries and beauty salons are common sights in neighborhoods, and the shouts from fruit and ice cream vendors are heard everywhere. Sube , a Cuban version of Uber, connects riders and drivers, while signs on residential properties reading “Se Vende” or “Se Renta” evince a functioning real estate market.

Ten years ago, two-thirds of Cuba’s population lacked internet access. Overseas phone calls were cost-prohibitive, and the state tightly controlled flows of information, as it had for decades. Then the situation changed rapidly between 2014 and 2018. The number of internet users doubled , and a whole cohort of twentysomethings, the largest demographic of users, gained access to social media and non-state sources of information.

A man bought fruit on a street in Havana on July 18. YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images

However, Cubans will tell you that things are getting worse, not better. Despite the proliferation of small businesses and Wi-Fi hotspots, high inflation devastates consumer power, and shortages of basic goods — milk, eggs, fuel, soap — make daily life a grind. The harsh sanctions Donald Trump applied to the country in 2017 and that President Biden has kept in place did not help. Nor did the pandemic, which inflicted untold pain on a nation whose people are choosing to leave in a migratory exodus of historic proportions.

Economic hardship is not new in Cuba. Conditions were objectively worse in the 1990s, when average daily caloric intake plunged. The island’s people have a long history of improvising solutions to chronic scarcity and crumbling infrastructure. What feels different to me is the degree of anger about the situation and awareness of options for those inclined to leave. The official exchange rate of 124 Cuban pesos to one US dollar is laughably out of line with what dollars and euros command on informal markets, which people can check on independent websites. People may not have the medicine or fuel they need, but they do have more objective information about the national panorama.

For a periodic visitor like me, the situation feels strikingly different from not long ago. In 2016, Barack Obama visited Cuba and Fidel Castro died. These events seemed to mark not just the end of one era and the renewal of diplomatic ties between Cuba and the United States, but the promise of better conditions, if not an open-arms embrace of market capitalism or liberal democracy. Unfortunately for Cubans, their political system has become more repressive, not less, while the island’s economic situation has worsened.

In 2015, I spoke with young, educated Cubans who rightfully observed they would have limited professional opportunities overseas. How would they practice architecture or law in the United States? But the nation’s best educated citizens are choosing to leave in a brain drain the likes of which has not been seen since the early days of the Cuban Revolution.

This summer, I spoke with Miriam, a newly trained Cuban doctor in her 20s, who observed that she could make her entire monthly salary as a doctor in a single day waiting tables at a restaurant. But more poignantly she said, “I will practice medicine again, but not in Cuba. I can’t help the sick here.” The reason: There is no medicine or medical equipment to give people the care they need.

I have yet to hear a shred of praise for Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel. Rosa, 32, a former English teacher who now works in tourism, said of Fidel Castro, “He fought for his revolution. He may have had all the wrong ideas, but he fought for it.” In contrast, she had nothing but contempt for Díaz-Canel, a Communist Party stalwart lacking the charisma or energy of El Comandante. Rosa also commented that Fidel Castro wisely kept the internet and independent information out of Cuba. Now she can speak with relatives living overseas on a nearly daily basis using WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger. The state cannot control the flow of information as it once did, and Rosa plans to emigrate, thanks to sponsorship from relatives living in the United States. Notably, she doesn’t believe her own government’s claims about the poverty, violence, and the inaccessibility of health care in the United States.

Alberto, a twentysomething who speaks multiple languages and leads tours across the island, told me that Ernesto “Che” Guevara was a terrorist and cold-blooded murderer whose value to the Cuban people lay in his usefulness selling T-shirts and berets to tourists. To hear the Argentine doctor and icon of revolution derided so casually and openly surprised me. When I asked other young, educated Cubans the same question, I received a similar kind of reply: We don’t trust the official version of history. Exactly how representative such views are I can’t say, but they all come from Cubans with smartphones in their pockets.

(”Rosa” and “Alberto” are pseudonyms. I use them because insulting Cuba’s national leadership in print is a crime.)

In 2019, I wrote an op-ed urging Americans to visit the island on a “Support for the Cuban People” license, and I stand by that call. The vibrancy and openness of Cuban culture delights American visitors, as do the array of vintage cars and rooftop vistas. The hard currency that outsiders bring in helps grow the country’s private sector, and what you will see and hear outside of state-run hotels is unforgettable. Acrobatic cats jump from balcony to balcony. Colorful customized pedicabs carry passengers down narrow lanes. Religious faith coexists alongside revolutionary institutions.

Children exercised in the street in Havana in May. YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images

Features of life in Cuba remain refreshingly the same. Children play happily in the streets. Grownups chat with neighbors instead of staring at tiny screens. Cuba’s cities are safe, even when accounting for an increase in petty crime. One essential reality on the island is that authorities have kept the drugs, gangs, and guns out. It is one reason why I’ve heard more than a few Cubans tell me they don’t want a rapid transition to US-style capitalism. They know what happened in Russia after 1991. Oligarchs and organized crime followed. Many have visited Venezuela and Mexico, where gun violence is much worse than it is in the United States.

But past hopes for a sustained liberalization of the communist system resulting in better economic conditions and more political freedoms have been dashed. Gone is the palpable optimism that followed Obama’s 2016 visit. Cuba’s new criminal code limits online speech and punishes dissidents with 20-year prison terms.

During Cuba’s wave of nationwide protests in 2021, US politicians and political groups issued statements variously calling for an end to the US embargo, for the application of harsher sanctions, for active intervention on the island in support of protesters. The Cuban state, drawing from its formidable security apparatus, crushed its opposition and derided the domestically inspired dissidents as puppets of Washington. Ultimately, governments on both sides of the Florida Straits maintained the bankrupt status quo.

Fidel, a photographer in his mid-50s, repeated an old saying to me about life in Cuba: “Nuestro vino es amargo, pero es nuestro vino.” (“Our wine is bitter, but it is our wine.”) The expression has long been used to acknowledge the nation’s flaws and simultaneously express a love of country. What I observed in 2023 suggests that fewer people, especially the young and digitally connected, are willing to drink the wine. They know too much.

John R. Bawden is a professor of history at the University of Montevallo in Alabama.