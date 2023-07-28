For any New England fans distressed about a championship ‘drought,’ here’s a little perspective

The answer is No. After a giddy 21st century start, our sporting life is now acting more normal. What we had was extraordinary and may not be duplicated by any locale for the rest of the 21st century. We’ve had 12 occasions to employ the duck boats, including one joyful seven-year stretch in which we celebrated a championship in each of our four most prominent sports leagues. No other municipality can make either claim, and one reason Los Angeles is even close is that they often pretend that Anaheim isn’t a separate market.

In case you haven’t been counting, it’s been more than 50 months since there’s been any need to haul out the duck boats for a civic celebration. It’s quite possible you are one of the many New Englanders feeling sorry for yourself, because, darn it, you’re tired of waiting for another championship. Don’t you, well, deserve it?

Never, ever, ever, ever take winning it all for granted. Treat each of your team’s appearances in a championship round — be it the Super Bowl, World Series, Stanley Cup or NBA Finals — as a triumph in and of itself. Be aware there are always X amount of teams sitting home in envy. Your team has done something good just to get that far.

How hard is it to win? Consider this: Suppose we placated all the various fandoms by simply alternating championships on an annual basis. Your team would win every 30 years in baseball and basketball, and every 32 years in hockey and football. Would you sign up for that? I didn’t think so.

If you’re going to be a sports fan, it can’t be just about winning. Of course, “rooting” for a team means hoping it will win every game. We all know that’s never going to happen. Even in the NFL, where teams play far fewer games than the other sports, only one team, the 1972 Miami Dolphins, went undefeated through the Super Bowl.

No, if you’re a sports fan, the supposition is that you are infatuated with the game in question. Your team can play a good game and still lose, perhaps to a foe that was simply better that day, or perhaps just plain luckier. You have focused your attention on an activity that means something to you. You can appreciate great individual plays by either side. That’s what being a true fan is all about.

Sometimes your main interest is an individual. The 1950s Red Sox were not very good, but they did have Ted. I know I would like to have been following his quest for a second .400 season in 1957, when, in the absence of leg hits, the 38-year-old guy hit .388. I did silently cheer on Jim Rice during his quest for 400 total bases in 1978, and I was enthralled watching Wade Boggs do his thing in the 1980s.

And what about right now, with these Red Sox kids? Watching Jarren Duran reminds me of a conversation I had with Pete Rose around a batting cage in the 1976 postseason. I said that on top of everything else Fred Lynn had done the year before, I also loved him getting 47 doubles.

“I’ve led the league in doubles three straight years,” Rose said. “And half of ‘em were singles.”

Remind you of anybody we know?

One of the, shall we say, “problems” with trying to tamp down the expectations of local fans is our peculiar history. We have a set of older fans who were weaned on Celtics teams that really did come pretty close to winning every year, faltering only twice (’58 and ‘67) between 1957 and 1969. Succeeding generations were treated to five more titles between 1974 and 1986, as well as trips to the Finals in 1985 and 1987.

Now we have a generation that has seen the Patriots play for the title nine times since 2002, winning six. If you’re 25 years old or so, this four-year drought is practically incomprehensible, when, in fact, it is no big deal in the Big Scheme Of Things.

The current weeping and wailing over the Red Sox is unseemly. First of all, this obsession over having finished “last” lately is foolish, especially when you’re in a division where every team has won more games than it has lost this year. Back when there were eight- or 10-team leagues, there was such a designation as “first division” status, and finishing last was embarrassing. It doesn’t make a bit of difference to me if the Sox finish fourth or fifth in the AL East. It’s irrelevant.

What I do know is the Red Sox did win it all in 2004, 2007, 2013, and 2018, and, to go all Gershwin on you, they can’t take those memories away from me. We all had our share of those infamous 86 years so referenced in song and story, and those aforementioned championship years were an appropriate reward. Or should be.

I was happy when the ship finally came in after 108 years for Cubs fans in 2016. And I will hoist a few If and When for Cleveland Guardians fans, whose team last won with a since-discarded nickname in 1948.

While I maintain that winning cannot be everything, there are reasonable limits. Can you imagine how galling it must be for the hockey-mad patrons of the Toronto Maple Leafs to see the Stanley Cup being paraded around rinks in Dallas, Tampa-St. Pete, Los Angeles, Anaheim, Raleigh, and … Las Vegas? The Leafs won their last Cup in 1967, this after also winning it in 1962, 1963, and 1964.

The Leafs are the only Original Six team without a Stanley Cup title since the 1967 expansion. So, yes, those people have my permission to feel sorry for themselves.

But you don’t.

Bob Ryan can be reached at robert.ryan@globe.com.