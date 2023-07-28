Champion Chiefs put pads on at practice for first time but without holdout defensive star Chris Jones

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — While the Super Bowl champion Chiefs worked out for the first time in pads at training camp Friday, Chris Jones held out for seventh day and Kansas City coach Andy Reid, who hasn’t communicated with the defensive tackle recently, didn’t know when the holdout would end.
“We’re moving fast and furious even though he’s not here,” Reid said.
Jones, 29, is set to earn $19.5 million in base salary this season in the final year of a four-year extension signed in 2020. The All-Pro is seeking an extension that would make him the league’s second-highest paid defensive tackle behind Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald, whose contract sports an annual average value of $31.67 million.
Advertisement
Jones has been fined $50,000 fine for each missed day of training camp missed, a total that’s grown to $350,000 00 so far. If Jones doesn’t report by Aug. 13, he will be assessed an additional fine of $1.147 million for missing the team’s preseason opener against New Orleans.