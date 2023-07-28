Here’s a vote of confidence for Bill Belichick, and other hot summer thoughts

There. I said it. I am in the Still Bill Club.

▪ Bill Belichick is still the greatest NFL coach of all time. In my book, he gets the biggest slice of credit pie for those six Patriot Super Bowl trophies. He’s still at the top of his game, fearless, tanned, fit, and ready to lead the Patriots deep into the playoffs.

Picked-up pieces while waiting to see what Chaim Bloom does between now and Tuesday’s trade deadline …

It is not easy to reside in this club today. It makes me feel like Japanese intelligence officer Hiroo Onoda, who was found in a jungle in the Philippines in 1974, still fighting World War II, almost 30 years after Japan had surrendered.

That’s me. Still believing in Bill. Against all the evidence, still believing that the Patriots have a sideline advantage every single Sunday.

The Still Bill Club is a small group in late July 2023. Since Tom Brady left, it’s been a field day for Bill Bashers.

Bill is too old. The game has passed him by. He’s stuck in the past. He’s all about special teams and “establishing the run.” He’d go back to leather helmets if they’d let him.

In the words of Globe teammate Chris Gasper, “He’s a buzz-cut coach in a man-bun world.”

Bill Bashers rightfully note that Belichick never won a Super Bowl without Brady. But let’s remember that coach Red Auerbach never won a championship until he had Bill Russell, and that didn’t diminish Red’s greatness. When asked about this — “Red, your critics say you never won without Russell” — Auerbach would say, “That’s true. Now what’s your point?”

It didn’t help Bill’s legacy when Brady went off to Tampa Bay and won a Super Bowl in his first non-Patriot season. That was the season in which Bill trusted his team to Cam Newton and finished 7-9, out of the playoffs. This was followed by 10-7 and 8-9 in two seasons with Mac Jones behind center. That adds up to 25-25 (or 25-26 if you count the 47-17 playoff beatdown at the hands of the Bills) since Tom left. No playoff wins in the last four seasons.

Bill was rightfully roasted in 2022 for putting Joe Judge and Matt Patricia in charge of the offense. It was a disaster. He also has had some trouble drafting, and still refuses to pay big money for glamour positions, especially wide receivers.

So now we have needy owner Bob Kraft apologizing to fans and telling us that the Patriots need to start winning playoff games. After two decades of crushing AFC East Tomato Cans from Buffalo, Miami, and New York, the Patriots go into their season as potential division doormats in what might be the NFL’s best bracket.

In a league chasing speed and scoring, Bill is stuck on the frozen tundra, looking for Seven Blocks of Granite. Since Jones got here, the Patriots are 0-12 when the opponent scores 25 points. While the rest of the league goes for pinball point production, Bill is going for value and special teams gunners.

Still, I back him. Because in football, the coach is the most important person (that’s why the same high schools win every year). And Belichick is still the NFL’s best coach.

He’s going to get back on track this year. The Patriots are going to surprise people. They will be better than you think and all this nonsense about Bill’s job being in jeopardy will be dust in the wind.

Hop on the Still Bill Wagon. There’s plenty of room. So far it’s just me, Ernie Adams, Mike Lombardi, Chris Berman, and the “All Access” gang at Channel 4.

▪ Quiz: Five father-son combos combined for more than 500 big league homers. Name them (answer below).

▪ Bronny James’s cardiac arrest at an informal USC basketball workout Monday transpired just three days before the 30th anniversary of the death of Reggie Lewis on the court at Brandeis in 1993. We won’t pretend to know anything about what caused this, and we pray that the young man can resume playing risk-free.

Celtics All-Star Lewis was told to shut it down, but he doctor-shopped and found a physician (Gilbert Mudge) who cleared him to play.

▪ Patrice Bergeron’s retirement inspires plenty of “Bruins Rushmore” talk. Who have you got? I’m down with Bobby Orr, Ray Bourque, Phil Esposito, and Milt Schmidt. Historians insist Eddie Shore has to be on there. And it’s always hard to leave off the Chief, Johnny Bucyk.

▪ I’m happy for Jaylen Brown, but not a huge fan. Brown turtled in the big games, needs work on his handle, doesn’t necessarily make his teammates better, expresses little love for Boston, refused to renounce antisemitic Kanye, and is not as good as he thinks he is.

All that said, the Celtics did the right thing by signing him to the five-year, $304 million super-max extension. It’s the price of doing business in today’s NBA, and it’s nice to see a local team make a huge financial commitment to keep a star player in his prime. That beats a franchise that worries about the “value” of the later years of any long-term deal.

▪ Betting dollars to doughnuts that Kiké Hernández thought news of his trade should have been Boston’s lead sports story on the day that Brown got $300 million and Bergeron retired. Hernández somehow anointed himself the face of the Red Sox franchise in spring training, then got paid $10 million to be the worst player in baseball. Other than that, it was all good with Kiké. In the end, Duke Castiglione was right.

▪ NESN plummeted to a new low Tuesday when it cut to commercial a millisecond after a dazzling Braves triple play. The network’s greed insults all fans. Could they maybe give up one 30-second commercial to allow loyal fans to hear some commentary and see an instant replay of a once-in-a-decade baseball moment?

▪ When Fred McGriff was introduced to the Cooperstown crowd last Sunday, he was engulfed by the 40-plus Hall of Famers on stage as he made his way to his chair. It was a reception rarely seen on the Hall of Fame stage.

It struck some of us as a pointed message that the living Hall of Famers see McGriff as a worthy member who hit his 493 homers without PEDs during the steroid era. Not every Hall of Famer from the steroid era is made to feel this welcome by club members.

▪ The ever-obtuse Belichick used the convenient “Can’t talk about it. It’s a legal process” when asked about Jack Jones’s (alleged) attempt to carry loaded firearms through Logan security. Jones faces serious charges, but the Patriots clearly think they need him.

It’s hard to believe Jones wiggles out of the charges without doing time, but when you have a Freedom Fighter for an owner, anything’s possible. If Jones indeed goes away for a while, will Bob Kraft again say he was “duped”? Is this the new Patriot Way?

▪ Aaron Rodgers is living the New York Dream. He attended the Tony Awards and was recently spotted walking around SoHo in the rain.

▪ World Cup mania reminds me of my biggest quarrel with soccer: extra time. Hate it. Will never understand it. All games ruled by clocks keep us in the loop regarding how much time is left. Not soccer.

My 6-year-old grandson was really into the men’s World Cup last year. He raced into my home office late in the epic Argentina-France final, exclaiming, “Papa. This game is so great but I can’t tell how much time is left.”

“NO ONE knows how much time is left!” I bellowed. “That’s the problem.”

▪ ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian talks about sitting on a Hall of Fame shuttle bus with Sandy Koufax and asking him if he could dunk a basketball during his hoop days at the University of Cincinnati.

“He showed me his long fingers and said, ‘Look at these [long[ arms,’ ” Kurkjian recalled. “He said. ‘And I could really jump in those days. Yes, dunking was easy for me.’ ”

▪ Jack O’Connell, former baseball scribe for the New York Daily News, recalled a story about Rogers Hornsby working as a coach in the Cubs system in the 1950s and telling the front office, “You’ve got two guys here who are ready for the big leagues — Ron Santo and Billy Williams. You can let go of the rest of them right now.” Santo and Williams both made it to the Hall of Fame.

▪ More Santo: Cubs announcer Pat Hughes, winner of Cooperstown’s Ford Frick Award, spoke of a night in the broadcast booth at Shea Stadium when Santo’s hairpiece caught fire as the two stood under a heat lamp for the playing of the national anthem before a Cubs-Mets game.

▪ In June 1973, Phillies starting pitcher Ken Brett homered in four consecutive starts. Take that, Ohtani!

▪ Why we love Bob Ryan: Standing with Ryan at a professional baseball game during a performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Ryan became agitated at the length of the performance and stated, “There should be an anthem clock!”

▪ It’ll be interesting to see if ESPN actually covers the World Series this year. The erstwhile Worldwide Leader these days seems more interested in the Las Vegas Summer League than in Major League Baseball.

▪ Another week, another NFL player (Denver’s Eyioma Uwazurike) suspended for betting on NFL games. Did they really think this would not happen?

▪ Former baseball commissioner Bud Selig turns 89 Sunday and still listens to Neil Diamond every day.

▪ Quiz answer: Bobby and Barry Bonds (1,094), Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. (782), Cecil and Prince Fielder (638), Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and Jr. (570 and counting), Felipe and Moises Alou (538). Carl Yastrzemski and and his grandson, Mike, have 536 (and counting).

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him @dan_shaughnessy.