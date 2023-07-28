How the Red Sox are feeding the confidence of Jarren Duran and their young foundation

Duran ran with it — in some cases, literally — catapulting his way to become an everyday player.

The Red Sox exemplified their confidence in Jarren Duran when they designated Raimel Tapia for assignment earlier this year despite proving his ability as a fourth outfielder.

Connor Wong, Triston Casas, and Brayan Bello have followed Duran’s lead, becoming the young linchpins to a team that is in the playoff hunt. So, as the Aug. 1 trade deadline approaches, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made certain to provide that vote of confidence again, not only to Duran, but the other core pieces, stating recently that he doesn’t view buying as trading for rentals. Instead, he would like to add to this up-and-coming group by acquiring controllable assets that can help the club win now and in the future.

“I mean, it’s always good to have support from up there from guys who believe in you and [allow] you to just to go out and do your thing,” Duran said prior to the Sox’ series opener against the Giants on Friday. “We never know what’s going to happen because it’s baseball and it’s a business. But I think us just playing baseball and playing our hardest and trying to contribute is a good thing.”

Duran has turned himself into a force, batting .311/.363/.502 with an .865 OPS and 29 doubles coming into Friday. After struggling in the beginning of the year, Casas has turned himself into a force, too, batting .357/.442/.684 over his last 30 games. Wong, who lived in the shadows of Alex Verdugo and Jeter Downs as the third piece in the Mookie Betts trade, has emerged as one of the better defensive catchers in the game.

And Bello?

He has a 3.66 ERA on the season and just went toe-to-toe with Spencer Strider of the Braves.

“We just have such a really close and good team,” said Duran. “Even though we hit bumps in the road, we have guys who are going to pick us up and tell us ‘Hey, bro you belong here. Keep fighting.’ And it shows up.”

“I’m really happy with the team that we have,” he continued. “I have some of the best group of guys I’ve ever played with here. So I really think that team and clubhouse is like a big thing for guys to help them succeed.”

Sox sign 18-year-old pitcher

Righthander Lee Chan-sol, an 18-year-old who was projected to go in the first round in Korea’s upcoming amateur draft had he not elected to sign with the Sox, passed his physical and officially joined the team. He received a reported bonus of $300,000.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 190-pounder displays the projectable athleticism and pitch mix — he currently gets his fastball up to 94 miles per hour, while offering a swing-and-miss splitter, curve, slider, and change, a repertoire the Sox will likely simplify — to suggest starter potential. He’s in Fort Myers, Fla., but will not pitch for an affiliate until 2024.

The scouting of Lee was led in Korea by John Kim with additional evaluations from Pacific Rim scouting operations coordinator Brett Ward and international crosschecker Jason Karegeannes.

