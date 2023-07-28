Ice Cube’s Big3 returns to Boston, bringing a 3-on-3 basketball spectacle to TD Garden

“Guys still being able to play the game they love and make money … that’s what it’s all about,” Ice Cube said on the Pivot Podcast last week. He also noted that, compared to other startup leagues, the Big3 has not been embraced by the NBA, unlike the XFL with the NFL for example. “If you look at the Big3 and the NBA, it’s not competition [for the NBA] ... They’re considering us competition.”

The league, founded by rapper and actor Ice Cube along with his longtime business partner Jeff Kwatinetz in 2017, returns to Boston for the first time since its 2018 season, and features an abundance of former NBA All-Stars and Hall of Famers competing in 3-on-3 pickup-style games for the afternoon.

Big3 basketball is returning to Causeway Street on Sunday, with a six-game slate set to tip off at 12:30 p.m. at TD Garden.

The league was created for players who might not have the endurance needed for an 82-game NBA regular season but still have a love for the game of basketball and want to play at a high level.

Several former Celtics, including Joe Johnson, Gerald Green, Amir Johnson, Jordan Crawford, and 2008 champ Tony Allen, will participate at the Garden. Other names basketball fans might recognize include Nick Young, Michael Beasley, and Mario Chalmers. Hoops legends like Gary Payton, George Gervin, Lisa Leslie, Rick Barry, and Julius Erving will roam the sidelines as coaches for some of the squads.

The Big3 was also created for fans and it features rule changes to make the games more fun to watch.

In Boston, all 12 teams play one game each under the Big3′s rule set known as “Fireball3,” which differs from FIBA’s official 3-on-3 rules and includes a 4-point shot (and a 4-point shootout to determine opening possession rather than a tip-off or coin toss), and a 14-second shot clock. The game is played on half of a standard basketball court, and the ball is cleared after defensive rebounds or blocks. Steals don’t need to be cleared.

One of Big3′s other rules is a foul-challenging system the league calls “Bring the Fire,” in which a team can challenge a foul via a one-on-one possession, where the winner also wins the call.

The Big3′s stop in Boston is the sixth of the year for the league, which also included games in Chicago, New York, and Miami. At the end of August, a championship game will take place in London at O2 Arena.

Despite some hiccups along the way, the league has seen major growth for its sixth season as it made a return to a weekly tour. The 2021 and 2022 seasons were held in a bubble and in just two venues. Now, the Big3 travels across the country and world once more, with games broadcast on CBS Sports receiving upward of 500,000 viewers. Crowds routinely fill the lower bowls of NBA arenas.

Tickets can be purchased online or in-person at the TD Garden box office on gameday.

Joe Eachus can be reached at joseph.eachus@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @joeeachus_.