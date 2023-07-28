Jalen Ramsey vows to be back with Dolphins sooner than timeline doctors lay out for him after knee surgery

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — After suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee at the end of Thursday’s practice, Jalen Ramsey addressed his Miami Dolphins teammates and told them not to worry or feel sorry for him.
The six-time Pro Bowl cornerback is expected to miss the start of the regular season. But he vowed — bragged a little — that he could beat whatever timeline for return doctors give him.
“It really moved a lot of people,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Friday. “He first let everybody know how much he appreciated this team, how this team has accepted him, how he has been in the league a little bit and how he knows what we’re doing here, in his opinion, is special, for his position group not to waiver, and exuded all the confidence that he had in that position group.”
Ramsey was scheduled for surgery later Friday to repair the tear. A timeline for his return was unknown before the procedure.
Miami acquired the All-Pro corner in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams in March.
“I feel good about the entire crew,” McDaniel said. “We are dealing with some injuries now in that group, but I feel very, very, very good about the competition there and the guys that are ready to go see some more opportunities.”
With the cornerback room not at full strength, McDaniel said the team will work out a cornerback for “depth purposes.”