Meet the pitchers acquired in the Kiké Hernández trade

For Boston, the immediate implications were opening a roster spot for Pablo Reyes and getting most of Hernández’s remaining salary of $3.6 million off the books.

Kike Hernández is back in Los Angeles after the Red Sox traded the utility man back to the Dodgers on Tuesday, likely a good move for everyone involved .

In exchange, however, the Sox got a pair of Triple A relievers who might be helping out at Fenway sooner rather than later. Here’s what you need to know about the two pitchers headed to Worchester:

Nick Robertson, LHP

Age: 25 | Height: 6-6 | Weight: 265

Advertisement

Robinson was drafted in the seventh round by the Dodgers in 2019. Tied with Chris Sale as the second-tallest member of Boston’s 40-man roster, trailing only the 6-foot-8 Chris Martin, Robertson made his major league debut for Los Angeles in early June.

After striking out young Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz and throwing two scoreless innings in that first outing, however, Robertson has allowed 17 hits and posted a 6.10 ERA in 10 ⅓ total big league innings.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

He gave up a walkoff double against the Mets last Sunday before making his most recent major league appearance two days later, allowing one run on four hits in 1 ⅔ innings to close out a 10-3 win over Colorado.

He has impressed this season in Triple A, however, recording seven saves and a 2.54 ERA. Robertson has struck out 42 batters and walked just 9 in 28 ⅓ innings for the Dodgers’ affiliate in Oklahoma City.

“This is a guy, you can just look at what he’s accomplished in Triple A, he has really had a good run at that level,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said after the trade became official. “He has yet to prove it up here [in the majors], but [he’s] very capable of doing so.”

Advertisement

Robertson primarily relies on his fastball, which typically hovers around 95 miles per hour, and his changeup.

“His changeup has really come on,” Bloom said. “It’s become a weapon against both sides. He has a [slider] that he uses effectively to righties. Definitely a guy who you can envision helping us here in the very near future.”

Robertson grew up in southwest Virginia and attended Franklin County High School before staying in-state at James Madison University. He didn’t play his freshman season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he put up eye-popping stats as a high-leverage reliever the next two seasons. As a sophomore, Robertson recorded eight saves and a 1.01 ERA, holding opposing batters to a .128 average.

His finest outing came against Northeastern in 2019, when Robertson did not allow a baserunner in 5 ⅔ innings to close out a 9-8 win in extras.

However, the Huskies got their revenge when they ended James Madison’s season two weeks later. In his final collegiate game, Robertson gave up three runs on two hits in 3 ⅓ innings.

Justin Hagenman, RHP

Age: 26 | Height: 6-3 | Weight: 205

Hagenman has yet to make his major league debut, but he has impressed in Triple A. The Voorhees, New Jersey, native has posted a 2.78 ERA and 1.07 WHIP this season, compiling a 4-0 record in 25 appearances.

He utilizes a two-seam fastball that sits in the low-to-mid 90s, as well as a slider and changeup. Bloom noted Hagenman is a proven strike thrower with a deep repertoire who was used as a swingman this season in Oklahoma City, starting five games and making several multi-inning relief appearances.

Advertisement

“Hagenman has come along over the course of time,” Bloom said. “Always a guy who could pitch. Good feel to pitch. Complete repertoire. He’s come into a little more velocity as his career has gone on.”

Bloom said he not was not ready to project what Hagenman’s future role might be, though he did note the righthander’s versatility is an asset.

“Obviously, at times we’ve had a lot of bulk or starting opportunities there in Triple-A,” Bloom said, “so it’ll give us an opportunity to get to know him.”

Hagenman burst onto the scene at Penn State as a freshman in 2016, leading the team in starts (14), wins (6, the most by a Nittany Lion in five years), and innings pitched (82) en route to Big Ten All-Freshman honors.

Before the college season, Hagenman had traveled to Cuba with the Nittany Lions. According to the university’s athletic department, Penn State became the first US baseball team to play on the island since the two nations restored diplomatic ties and was the first NCAA Division I team to compete against a Cuban National Series team.

During the trip, Hagenman became the first US pitcher to earn a win over a team from Cuba’s premier professional league, allowing one run on three hits in three innings.

Advertisement

Hagenman continued to be a workhorse for the Nittany Lions during his sophomore and junior seasons. According to his Penn State bio, he was named All-Academic Big Ten in 2017.

Taken in the 23rd round, Hagenman might not have been selected in the Draft’s current 20-round format. Today, he finds himself one step on the ladder from Fenway Park.

Globe staffer Alex Speier contributed to this report.

Greg McKenna can be reached at greg.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him @McKennaGregjed.