Lee Hodges expands 3M Open lead to four strokes after 36 holes; Justin Thomas misses cut

A nearly two-hour afternoon weather delay led to play being suspended due to darkness with six players yet to finish — none within 10 shots of the lead.

Hodges birdied four of his last six holes for a 7-under 64 and a four-stroke lead over Tyler Duncan on Friday after almost two rounds of the 3M Open in Blaine, Minn.

With the FedEx Cup two weeks away, Lee Hodges can breathe easier. Justin Thomas can’t.

Hodges, the first-round leader and 74th in the FedEx Cup points race, was at 15-under 127. He was 3 under on the front nine and added a 33-foot birdie putt on No. 13, followed by birdies from 14 feet on No. 14 and 11 feet on No. 17.

A lengthy last-hole putt was not enough to overcome a couple bad holes as Thomas aims to make the FedEx Cup playoffs for the eighth straight season. He birdied four of his last five holes to shoot a shot an even-par 71, leaving him 2 under for the tournament and two strokes short.

Thomas, at No. 75 in the FedEx Cup standings, has missed five cuts in his last seven starts. The top 70 next week after the Wyndham Championship will advance to the playoffs. Looking to stay in strong consideration for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, Thomas has just two top-10 finishes in 14 tournaments since mid-February.

Starting on the back nine, Thomas put two balls in the water on the par-5 18th, falling to 1 under. An errant tee shot and poor chip led to another double bogey on the par-3 fourth, before a strong finishing stretch was punctuated by a 30-foot putt on No. 9.

“This is a good chance for me to learn a little bit about myself and push myself and become better,” Thomas said before the tournament. “I mean, this game, nothing’s given to you. I’ve had great chances to win the FedEx Cup the last five or six years and now I’m trying to make the playoffs. That’s just the way that this sport is. And it can happen to anybody, so you’ve just got to go out and get it.”

He wasn’t the only player to put untimely dents in possible playoff plans by missing the cut. No. 70 K.H. Lee (1 under), No. 72 Davis Thompson (2 under) and No. 90 Gary Woodland (3 over) also get the weekend off.

Duncan, who has missed six cuts in his past eight events and 17 of 27 this season, shot a 67. He has back-to-back bogey-free rounds.

Defending champion Tony Finau (66), J.T. Poston (66), Brandt Snedeker (68) and Kevin Streelman (68) are at 10-under 132.

With one top-10 in 25 starts this season, Streelman is in a rare position.

“I haven’t been in the final groups in a while on a Saturday, so looking forward to that. At my age I don’t have much to lose, so go out and have some fun this weekend,” the 44-year-old Streelman said.

LPGA — Celine Boutier posted a 2-under 69 in the second round of the Evian Championship to move to 7 under overall, giving her a one-shot lead on Friday.

But surprise overnight leader Paula Reto dropped down the leaderboard after a 4-over 75.

The 29-year-old Boutier, who was two shots back from Reto overnight, is looking to become the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament, which became a major in 2013.

“It’s really great to feel the support from the fans when you play some good shots and some good putts go in,” Boutier said. “This kind of support used to put me under pressure in the past, and I didn’t cope well with it, but this year I’m trying to stay very relaxed.”

Her solid round kept her narrowly ahead of Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit, who carded 67, and Japan’s Yuka Saso (69), in a tie for second.

They are one shot ahead of Nasa Hataoka of Japan (67), Mexico’s Gaby Lopez (68) and American Alison Lee (71).

Carlota Ciganda, 33, was disqualified after arguing a slow-play penalty and refusing to sign her scorecard after shooting a 1-over 72.

Ciganda lost her appeal of the two-stroke penalty incurred on her final hole of the second round.

Reto struggled badly on the back nine, with a double bogey on the 12th hole followed by three bogeys over the next four holes.

The 33-year-old South African ended the day in a tie for eighth at 3 under overall along with defending champion Brooke Henderson of Canada, who finished on 70.

Boutier was level with 2015 champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand overnight, but Ko drifted way back into a tie for 22nd after a dismal round of 76 at the Evian Resort Golf Club.

Champions — Steven Alker moved to the top of the Senior British Open leaderboard with a 3-under 68 after Miguel Angel Jimenez followed up a round to remember with one to forget.

Playing on his 52d birthday, Alker hit four birdies in the second round along with a bogey at the par-4 10th. The New Zealander is 4 under overall and leads his fellow 52-year-old Alex Cejka (71) of Germany by a shot at Royal Porthcawl in Bridgend, Wales.

Alker is chasing his second major victory in the over-50 ranks. He won the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship last year.

Scotland’s Greig Hutcheon (68) is a further stroke back in third.

Overnight leader Jimenez had an opening-round 5-under 66 but dropped down to an eight-way tie for eighth after a 5-over 76, including four bogeys between Nos. 13-17. Jimenez was the first Spaniard to win the tournament, in 2018. Bernhard Langer, who won the last time the Senior British Open was held at Royal Porthcawl in 2017, carded a 69 to also share eighth. He is a four-time winner of this major and has been runner-up three times.

Defending champion Darren Clarke (74) is 5 over

The tournament is the last of five majors on the senior schedule. The winner gets into the British Open next year at Royal Troon.



