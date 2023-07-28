MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Dodgers add Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly, in deal with White Sox

However, there is still plenty of intrigue. Will the dumpster-fire Mets offload Cy Young winners Max Scherzer or Justin Verlander? Will the Cubs part with one of the game’s best pitching assets in Marcus Stroman or former MVP Cody Bellinger? What about eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado’s future in St. Louis?

Much of the chatter has revolved around two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani , who will likely fetch around $500-600 million as an unrestricted free agent this offseason. On Wednesday, however, the Angels demonstrated they would keep Ohtani for a playoff push, dealing two prospects for a pair of veteran pitchers also on the verge of free agency.

The MLB trade deadline is almost here, as is the customary flurry of rumors and activity ahead of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. cutoff.

Several teams appear stuck between being buyers or sellers. Chief among them is the hottest team in baseball, the Red Sox, who own the best record in baseball since June 30 and are breathing down the necks of the Blue Jays for the third and final AL wild card spot.

Wondering what Boston and the rest of the league is up to? Follow along here for live updates:

White Sox keep dealing; Dodgers get Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly — Friday, 3:45 p.m.

The Dodgers have acquired righthanders Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly from the White Sox for outfielder Trayce Thompson and two prospects, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, and Joel Sherman of the New York Post and MLB Network also reported on the deal.

Lynn has an MLB-worst 6.47 ERA in 21 starts and has given up a league-high 28 home runs, but Sherman noted the 36-year-old also attracted interest from the Rays, Yankees, and Rangers.

Kelly played four-and-a-half seasons in Boston before departing following the Sox’ 2018 World Series win. The 35-year-old reliever posted a 4.97 ERA in 29 innings for the White Sox in 2023.

As noted by Passan, right-hander Nick Nastrini — MLB Pipeline’s ninth-ranked prospect in the Dodgers system — headlines the return haul for Chicago. A starter in Double-A, the 23-year-old has three good off-speed pitches to complement a mid-to-upper 90s fastball and has 85 strikeouts in 73 ⅔ innings this season.

The White Sox also acquired Double-A reliever Jordan Leasure, who has posted a 3.09 ERA in 29 appearances, and Thompson, who returns to the organization who drafted him in the second round in 2009. Thompson, who has played in 36 games with the Dodgers this season, made his major league debut for the White Sox in 2015.

Preview: Ohtani isn’t going anywhere, and other major news so far

The Angels are committed to breaking the longest playoff drought in the majors (eight seasons, tied with Detroit).

So committed that they’re willing to risk losing a generational talent for almost nothing, despite still sitting three games outside of the playoff picture after winning five of their last six.

The Angels have arguably the game’s two best players in Mike Trout and Ohtani, who leads the MLB in homers after finishing fourth in Cy Young voting last season. If he leaves in free agency, the Angels will only receive a draft pick between the second and third rounds in compensation.

To make the postseason, the Angels currently need to leapfrog the Yankees, Red Sox, and current owner of the final wild card spot, Toronto. Nonetheless, the Angels proved they are still in “win-now” mode on Wednesday, acquiring righthanders Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López from the White Sox.

The Angels traded two of their top minor league prospects — lefthander Ky Bush and catcher Edgar Quero — to Chicago, who received a solid haul for two veteran pitchers in the final years of their contracts.

Giolito, who has a 3.79 ERA over 21 starts this season, is set to make his Angels debut Friday night as his new team begins a crucial three-game series against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Ohtani rewarded the Angels’ commitment with a one-hit shutout of the Tigers on Thursday, the first complete game of his MLB career, before hitting two home runs in the second game of the doubleheader.

“From the beginning, my plan was to finish strong this season with the Angels,” Ohtani told reporters through his translator after Thursday’s gem. “I don’t think things are really going to change mentally.

“But all the people talking about the trades, that’s going to be all gone. So I feel like I’m just focused on taking this team to the playoffs.”

Elsewhere, other teams in tight races have also made moves. With young superstar Elly De La Cruz and the Reds on the Brewers’ tail in the NL Central, Milwaukee acquired veteran first baseman/designated hitter from the Pirates in exchange for 18-year-old minor leaguer Jhonny Severino.

The Brewers are hoping the 37-year-old Santana, who hit .235/.321/.435 with 12 home runs and 53 RBIs in 94 games for Pittsburgh, can boost an offense that ranks 25th in the majors in runs scored. The Pirates, who have faded to last place in the division following a fast start, get a prospect ranked 21st in his class by MLB Pipeline in Severino, a shortstop in rookie ball.

Former All-Star righthander Noah Syndergaard is on his way to Cleveland after he was dealt by the Dodgers for 27-year-old shortstop Amed Rosario, a day after Los Angeles acquired utilityman Kiké Hernández from the Red Sox.

Rosario is hitting .265/.306/.369 with three home runs this season. Syndergaard struggled before going on the injured list in early June due to a blister on his right index finger, posting a 7.16 ERA over 12 starts.

Information from wire stories was used in this report.

Greg McKenna can be reached at greg.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him @McKennaGregjed. Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com. Follow her @_EmmaHealy_.