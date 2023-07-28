Patriots’ Matthew Judon explains why he is easing into things, and other camp observations

Judon practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday and Thursday, spending most of his time on the lower fields that are typically reserved for rehabbing players. He practiced fully Friday, but wouldn’t confirm his participation level moving forward.

“It’s more working on my conditioning, working on my running, and making sure I am where I need to be,” Judon said. “Because if I come out here in shells and stuff, moving slow, it doesn’t look good.”

FOXBOROUGH — Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon pushed back on the notion that he’s “holding in” for an adjusted contract, saying Friday that his limited participation early in training camp was predetermined with the medical and coaching staff.

The Patriots are scheduled to have their first practice in pads Monday.

Judon, who turns 31 in August, said he and the staff felt comfortable with their plan to ease into training camp.

“I’m in my eighth year,” he said. “I think y’all know what I do on Sundays.”

Coach Bill Belichick did not have much to say about Judon’s status.

“We have different players that are in different stages of participation,” he said. “Those injury reports aren’t coming out for a while.”

Of the players the Patriots signed during their 2021 spending spree, Judon certainly has been the most productive. His two seasons in New England have been the best of his career, with 28 total sacks and 53 quarterback hits.

Judon carries the team’s highest salary-cap number for both the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the final two years of his four-year, $54.5 million deal.

Asked if he’s happy with his current contract, Judon wouldn’t say. He also declined to answer when asked if he feels he is underpaid.

“I’m happy to be here,” he said. “I’m happy I’m a Patriot. Wherever that goes, it goes. The market changes every day. We’ve seen it the first day of training camp, a whole bunch of people got paid. The market changes every day, but I will not talk about contracts with y’all.”

When Judon is on the field, his energy is undeniable — even in padless practices. He also has developed a strong connection with the fan base, as evidenced by the loud cheers every morning when he walks onto the field.

Judon said he would love to retire with the Patriots because of his comfort within the system, but he also acknowledged the realities of the business.

“Everything has made it to where I feel like I want to stay here for the rest of my career,” he said. “But if that’s not in cards, that’s not in the cards.”

Other notes and observations from Day 3 of training camp:

▪ Judon practiced in a long-sleeve hoodie, despite the sunny, 90-degree conditions. The inspiration for the look? Former Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs, his teammate for three seasons in Baltimore.

“One year, he came in, he was a little overweight,” Judon recalled. “He practiced his butt off and he wore a long-sleeve every day. By the end of camp, he had a six-pack, he was ready, and he went out there and got 12.5 sacks in his 13th year.

“I was like, man, if he can do just that little thing and forget about the elements, forget about how hot he is, forget about if he’s cold, forget about the circumstances that’s going around, and just focus on football, that’s what I want to steal from him.”

▪ Ty Montgomery was not on the field after appearing to suffer a leg injury on Day 2. Montgomery, who should have an active role in the offense, hasn’t had great injury luck during his two seasons in New England.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore also did not practice, but his absence may have been excused. Barmore posted on social media late Thursday night that he welcomed his first child.

The other three absences were expected: guard Michael Onwenu (physically unable to perform list), safety Cody Davis (PUP), and offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (non-football injury list).

Linebacker Terez Hall and defensive end DaMarcus Mitchell were both limited on the lower fields.

▪ Second-year wide receiver Tyquan Thornton has yet to make a splash during training camp, but he’s not concerned about his lack of catches during 11-on-11 periods.

“We’re not counting stats,” he said. “We’re out here getting better.”

The Patriots could use a significant jump from Thornton, who missed the first four games of his rookie season with a collarbone injury. As of now, the primary targets for quarterback Mac Jones seem to be JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, and Hunter Henry.

▪ The passing attack continued to struggle in the red zone. While that area is particularly difficult for the offense — and the defense is undoubtedly stout — the performance seems to underscore the fact that the Patriots do not have a go-to playmaker.

▪ The Patriots updated players’ weights on the roster. Some of the notable changes: wide receiver Kendrick Bourne up from 190 to 205, nose tackle Davon Godchaux up from 311 to 330, cornerback Marcus Jones up from 175 to 188, Mac Jones up from 214 to 220, and Judon up from 261 to 270. Thronton, whose slight frame was a popular predraft topic, put on just 3 pounds, going from 182 to 185.

