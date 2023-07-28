Game 103: Red Sox at Giants lineups and notes

After a day off, the Red Sox will be back in action late Friday night when they open a three-game series at San Francisco. It marks the beginning of a six-game West Coast trip, with the Sox facing the Mariners next week after their series with the Giants.
The Sox have won four in a row and are a season-high eight games above .500 after sweeping a two-game series with the Braves. They are now 19-12-2 in series play, having won six of their last seven.
The Sox are in fourth place in the AL East, but just seven games out of first. They are 1½ games behind Toronto for the final wild card spot. The Giants are in second place in the National League West and own the top spot in the NL wild-card standings. Here are the standings | Wild Card standings.
Lineups
RED SOX (55-47): TBA
Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (4-5, 4.04 ERA)
GIANTS (56-47): TBA
Pitching: RHP Logan Webb (8-8, 3.48 ERA)
Time: 10:15 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Webb: Jorge Alfaro 0-3, Rafael Devers 0-3, Adam Duvall 3-12, Justin Turner 4-9
Giants vs. Crawford: Has not faced any San Francisco batters
Stat of the day: Red Sox relievers have posted a 1.00 ERA with 55 strikeouts in their last eight games.
Notes: Crawford’s three-game unbeaten streak came to an end in a 5-4 home loss to the Mets on July 21, when he gave up four runs in four innings. Prior to that, he pitched six shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out nine against the Cubs in Chicago on July 16. … Webb is coming off one of the worst outings of his career, tagged for six runs in just 1⅓ innings in a 10-1 road loss to the Nationals on Saturday. He had been unbeaten in his previous three starts, allowing four runs in 22⅔ innings (1.59 ERA). … The Giants won two of three the last time the teams met in September 2019 at Fenway, a series that began with a 15-inning affair won by San Francisco, 7-6. Webb, then a rookie, was the starter, allowing three runs in five-plus innings in a game which featured a total of 24 pitchers.
Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.