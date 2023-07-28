Game 103: Red Sox at Giants lineups and notes

After a day off, the Red Sox will be back in action late Friday night when they open a three-game series at San Francisco. It marks the beginning of a six-game West Coast trip, with the Sox facing the Mariners next week after their series with the Giants.

The Sox have won four in a row and are a season-high eight games above .500 after sweeping a two-game series with the Braves. They are now 19-12-2 in series play, having won six of their last seven.

The Sox are in fourth place in the AL East, but just seven games out of first. They are 1½ games behind Toronto for the final wild card spot. The Giants are in second place in the National League West and own the top spot in the NL wild-card standings. Here are the standings | Wild Card standings.