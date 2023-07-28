Sean Payton apologizes for disparaging remarks aimed at his Broncos predecessor and team staff

“Listen, I had one of those moments where I still had my Fox hat on and not my coaching hat,” said Payton, who’s returning to the sideline this season after a year’s sabbatical during which he worked as a studio football analyst for Fox Sports following a 15-year stint with the New Orleans Saints.

Broncos coach Sean Payton said he regrets disparaging his predecessor in an interview in which he called the work Nathaniel Hackett and his staff did in Denver last season “one of the worst coaching jobs in the NFL” and said there were “20 dirty hands” around quarterback Russell Wilson’s career-worst season.

Payton’s comments in an interview with USA Today rocked the NFL because he broke the coaches code in which they refrain from publicly lambasting one another and because he spent his first six months on the job admonishing his players not to look back at last year’s dismal season and to ignore “outside noise.”

“I said this to the team in the meeting yesterday: we’ve had a great offseason relative to that, you know, and I’ve been preaching that message and here I am the veteran [doing just that],” Payton said during a lengthy mea culpa in his first comments since he ignited the firestorm. “It was a learning experience for me. It was a mistake. Obviously, I needed a little bit more filter . . . I needed a little bit more restraint. And I regret that.”

In the interview, Payton also took potshots at the Jets, who hired Hackett as their offensive coordinator this year, and criticized Broncos general manager George Paton and team president Damani Leech for allowing Hackett and his staff to give Wilson so much free rein, including having his personal quarterback coach with him at team headquarters.

Payton didn’t specifically apologize for his critical comments but he did say he’ll reach out to Hackett and Jets head coach Robert Saleh “at the right time” to do so.

Bengals without Burrow for weeks

Joe Burrow is expected to miss “several weeks” for the Cincinnati Bengals with a right calf strain, coach Zac Taylor said.

The 26-year-old franchise quarterback hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground after a scramble play near the end of Thursday’s practice. He rode off the field in a medical cart.

“It will take several weeks, and that’s all the information we have,” Taylor said Friday.

Backup quarterbacks Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian took the snaps at practice with Burrow out. The Bengals play their first preseason game Aug. 11 and open the regular season Sept. 10.

Taylor said Burrow “has seen the doctors” and was present for meetings at the team’s training facility. Burrow was wearing a compression sleeve on his right calf when he pulled up with the injury, but Taylor said he was unaware there was anything wrong before that play.

Burrow is still negotiating with the Bengals on a long-term contract that could make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players.

Rookie Witherspoon signs Seahawks

The brief training camp holdout of Seattle Seahawks first-round pick Devon Witherspoon ended when the No. 5 overall pick from the draft signed his rookie contract. The cornerback was the last player from this year’s draft class to sign his rookie contract.

Witherspoon signed a four-year contract worth a guaranteed $31.8 million for his draft slot. The delay in his arrival at training camp was due to an impasse around bonus money he would be due.

Turner lost to Saints with torn quad

New Orleans Saints guard Trai Turner, a 30-year-old veteran of four teams who was signed earlier this week, left practice with a season-ending torn quadriceps, two people with knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the specific nature of the injury had not been announced.

Packers cut Garvin on birthday

The Green Bay Packers announced the release of outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin on his 24th birthday. Garvin, a 2020 seventh-round pick from Miami, appeared in 38 games and made one start over three seasons with the Packers. He played 14 games last season and assisted on eight tackles.