For the US women in the World Cup, the mandate is clear: Finish the job around the net

“We’re not happy if we’re not getting the win,” Alex Morgan said after fellow captain Lindsey Horan’s 62nd-minute header let their teammates escape with a 1-1 result in windy Wellington, New Zealand. “It puts first place in the group up for grabs now. We have to close the job when we play against Portugal.”

Yes, it was commendable that the US women’s soccer team came from behind Wednesday to tie the Netherlands in a match the Americans could have lost. But the veterans, who’ve won the World Cup and know what it takes, didn’t cross the dateline and the equator for the satisfaction of pulling out a draw.

As often as not in tournament history, the Americans have closed the job after their first two group matches, sewing up a second-round berth with a pair of victories. Now, with 4 points in hand and needing at least one more to advance, the defending champions have to worry about goal differential, which is the first tiebreaker.

Right now the US has the edge on the Dutch by two goals and also leads by two in goals scored, the second tiebreaker. But the Netherlands will face Vietnam, which already has been eliminated, in Tuesday’s finale. And the Americans will meet a Portuguese team that is riding high after blanking the Vietnamese, 2-0, for their first-ever Cup victory.

Another draw will send the Americans through no matter what happens in the other match, which will be played simultaneously. But a second-place finish likely means a date with Sweden, which ran the US off the field in their Olympic opener two summers ago.

So the imperative will be not only to beat the Portuguese but also to make sure that the margin is sufficient to match whatever the Dutch do against the Vietnamese. If you’ve been following the US squad for the last quadrennium, you know that’s hardly a given.

The Americans have trouble scoring. They come sprinting into the enemy half, hair flying, hands up for service. And then they misfire or don’t fire at all. So it was again Wednesday.

The US outshot the Dutch by an 18-4 count and had an enormous 11-1 advantage in corners. What’s telling is that only three of the shots were on target and 10 of the set pieces failed. The one that didn’t — Horan’s fierce header off Rose Lavelle’s perfect offering — produced the draw.

For all their athleticism and pace, the Americans don’t often finish what they start. They make an assertive run into the area and are abruptly dispossessed by a defender. They shoot high or wide. Or they dither and don’t connect with one another. So much danger, yet so little damage.

As talented as they are, the front trio of Morgan, Sophia Smith, and Trinity Rodman haven’t yet been on the same page with reliable regularity. That likely has much to do with a team that still is finding its identity after the necessary post-Tokyo revamping.

There are a record 14 newcomers on this Cup roster, and six of them — defenders Naomi Girma and Emily Fox, midfielders Savannah DeMelo and Andi Sullivan, and forwards Smith and Rodman — have been in the starting 11 for both matches.

Not surprisingly, they’ve appeared unready for prime time, as though they met one another for the first time on the plane over. The Vietnamese weren’t sufficiently skilled or savvy to exploit their rivals’ unfamiliarity, but the Dutch were. And they aren’t close to being the best side in the tournament.

The Americans aren’t alone in their early struggles. Most of the other contenders still are finding their form.

Canada, the Olympic champion, was held to a scoreless draw by Nigeria and barely beat Ireland. England had to sweat out two 1-0 decisions. Jamaica played France to 0-0. And Sweden had to go to the 90th minute to edge South Africa. Only Spain and Japan have advanced after two matches.

So the Americans aren’t alone in their early struggles. Actually, they’re where they figured to be after two matches when the draw was made last October.

As expected, they beat Vietnam, albeit by fewer goals than they should have. And the deadlock with the Dutch was predictable after their Olympic meeting came down to penalty kicks.

Now it’s a matter of closing the job against Portugal, which will not be easy. The Portuguese may be Cup debutantes, but they haven’t been playing like it.

They lost, 1-0, to the Netherlands and nearly equalized late. They barely needed 20 minutes to put away Vietnam. And they held England, the European titlists, to a scoreless draw at the beginning of the month.

If the US wants to make history by becoming the first men’s or women’s team to claim three consecutive Cups, it needs to make the road as smooth as it can.

That means winning the group and getting a second-round date with the Italians instead of the Swedes. The Americans are talented and deep enough to do that. They just have to finish what they start.

