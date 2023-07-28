Watch: Alex Speier and Jim McBride discuss the MLB trade deadline, Patrice Bergeron’s retirement, and more

On Friday’s installment of Boston Globe Today, Alex Speier and Jim McBride joined host Segun Oduolow to discuss the hot topics surrounding the Boston sports scene.
Subjects include whether Trevor Story and Chris Sale will be enough to push the Sox into the playoffs, how much pressure is on Mac Jones this year, and whether Jaylen Brown is worth all that money. Also, a look at the career of photographer Jim Davis, who is retiring after 30 years at the Globe.
Watch the full episode in the video player above, or check out individual segments from today’s sports show as well as previous features from the show on the Boston Globe Today web page.
Advertisement
Boston Globe Today airs weekdays at 5 p.m. on NESN, and streams on the NESN 360 app and BostonGlobe.com. The Monday through Thursday shows focus on news and human interest stories, with Fridays devoted to sports.