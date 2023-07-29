Ahead of thunderstorms, a flash flood warning in effect for Boston area

The warning was originally set to expire at 6:45 p.m. Flooded roads had already been reported by late afternoon in parts of Boston, Newton, Quincy, and Wellesley, according to the weather service’s website .

A flash flood warning has extended until 8:45 p.m. Saturday for the Boston area as heavy rain moves through the state, according to the National Weather Service.

“The potential is there for it to turn into flash flooding with streams, creeks, and more serious urban flooding with this renewed rainfall,” Glenn Field, a meteorologist at the weather service in Norton said shortly after 5 p.m. “That’s the problem with one storm after another in certain areas that they can create the flood trap.”

Meanwhile, a severe thunderstorm watch for most of the state is in effect until 9 p.m. The storm, which is moving across the state, is due in the Boston area between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., he said.

The storms are expected to be more localized than the one that tore through the state on Thursday, Field said.

“There have been storms kind of all over the place, but the real line is just entering northwest Mass. right now,” Field said. “The storm that’s going through northern Berkshire right now is pretty severe.”

He added that, “in general,” the storms are not as severe as the ones that hit earlier in the week.

The storm will come through the eastern part of the area after sunset, but by that point it will have lost “a little bit of its umph,” Field said. Still, he added, the storm will still be dangerous and there will be a lot of lightning.

“The good news is...there’s a cold front that is going to bring all of this heat and humidity to an end,” Field said.

The weather is expected to cool off significantly from Sunday through Wednesday, Field said. Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny, with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Monday’s forecast as sunny with the temperature at 80 degrees, Field said. Similar forecasts are set for pretty much the entire week.

“Sunny skies pretty much right through most of Thursday,” Field said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com. Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her @breannekovatch.