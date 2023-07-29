Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Cape Cod: The mountain plover on Long Beach in Centerville has been seen by dozens since its discovery on July 21. Other sightings include single black skimmers at Race Point in Provincetown and Great Sippewisett Marsh in Falmouth, a black-headed gull at Wing Island in Brewster, three blue grosbeaks at the Francis A. Crane Wildlife Management Area in Falmouth, two long-billed dowitchers at Nauset Beach in Eastham, and a little blue heron at the Pogorelc Sanctuary in West Barnstable.

The unequivocal rarity of last week was the continued presence of a mountain plover on Long Beach in Centerville that was enjoyed and photographed by many admirers for most of the week.

Plymouth County: Five sandhill cranes at Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area in Hanson, two upland sandpipers at the Plymouth Municipal Airport, a peregrine falcon at Duxbury Beach, a sora at Daniel Webster Wildlife Sanctuary in Marshfield, three merlins at Myles Standish State Forest in Plymouth, and an acadian flycatcher at Wompatuck State Park in Hingham.

Norfolk County: Three piping plovers at Sandy Beach in Cohasset, three ruddy ducks at the Neponset Reservoir in Foxborough, a clapper rail at the Squantum Marshes in Squantum and a yellow-crowned night-heron at Squantum Point Park. A sharp-shinned hawk was noted at Moose Hill Sanctuary in Sharon, and a Louisiana waterthrush was identified on the campus of the Noble and Greenough School in Dedham.

Middlesex County: Two yellow-crowned night-herons in Kearney Square in Lowell and another one at Costco Creek in Everett.

Essex County: Single royal terns at Crane Beach in Ipswich and Plum Island, where two yellow-crowned night-herons, a least bittern, a lesser black-backed gull, three long-billed dowitchers, and 26 stilt sandpipers were also seen, a black guillemot and a caspian tern at Crane Beach, a sandhill crane at Appleton Farm in Ipswich, and a yellow-crowned night-heron off Salem Street in Peabody.

Berkshire County: A short-billed dowitcher in Sheffield, and single merlins in Pittsfield and Lenox.

Franklin County: Three sandhill cranes off Pleasant Street in Ashfield, and five semipalmated plovers on Christian Lane in Whately.

Hampshire County: Four sandhill cranes off Central Street in Plainfield, a continuing blue grosbeak on Aqua Vitae Road in Hadley, 18 greater yellowlegs and two sanderlings in the East Meadows in Northampton, and three red crossbills at Quabbin Park at the Quabbin Reservoir in Belchertown.

Worcester County: A Bonaparte’s gull and an acadian flycatcher at Quabbin Reservoir’s gate 35 in New Salem, four sandhill cranes at Canterbury Brook Marsh in Hardwick, two black vultures in Fitchburg, two cliff swallows at Mount Watatic in Ashburnham, and a sora at Bolton Flats Wildlife Management Area in Bolton.

Martha’s Vineyard: A common raven at the Manuel F. Correllus State Forest.

Nantucket: Two merlins at Nantucket State Forest and another single in the vicinity of Stump Pond, three yellow-crowned night-herons and a clapper rail at the UMass Field Station marsh, a continuing American coot on the Nantucket Harbor Flats, and a royal tern at Muskeget Island.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.