scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Boston police officer injured in cruiser crash on Route 1A

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated July 29, 2023, 4 minutes ago

A Boston police officer was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a crash on Route 1A in East Boston early Saturday evening, a department spokesman said.

The crash occurred at Curtis Street and McCLellan Highway (Route 1A) at 5:58 p.m., said Officer Michael Torigian, a department spokesman

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

No further information was available.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

Boston Globe Today