Boston police officer injured in cruiser crash on Route 1A

A Boston police officer was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a crash on Route 1A in East Boston early Saturday evening, a department spokesman said.
The crash occurred at Curtis Street and McCLellan Highway (Route 1A) at 5:58 p.m., said Officer Michael Torigian, a department spokesman
The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
No further information was available.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
