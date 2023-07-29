Lightning may have sparked fire at Popeyes restaurant in Quincy, official says

Firefighters responded to a Popeyes chicken restaurant in Quincy after lightning possibly struck the restaurant Saturday night, the city’s police chief said.
The restaurant is located at 502 Southern Artery (Route 3A), Quincy Police Chief Mark Kennedy said in an e-mail.
“Smoke was observed building up inside,” Kennedy said.
Quincy fire responded to the scene, Kennedy said. The restaurant will be closed for the evening.
Quincy fire could immediately be reached for comment.
Severe thunderstorms rolled through Massachusetts Saturday evening, causing flooding in some areas. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Plymouth and Bristol counties, but was later canceled by the National Weather Service.
