A storm is moving through Massachusetts. See photos of its effects.

Thunderstorms moved across Massachusetts and Southern New England on Saturday, prompting downpours for extended periods and flooded streets in some parts of the state.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect across Southern New England until Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
The warning is in effect until 9 p.m. in Massachusetts, the weather service said.
Here’s a look at photos and videos of the storm’s aftermath.
Melena Cass Blvd. is shut down from Albany Street to Harrison Avenue due to flooding. #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/Tgxli54AlB— James Cullity (@JCullityNews) July 29, 2023
this might be the hardest it’s rained at polar park all year pic.twitter.com/Nao0136hbY— Ashley Green (@agreenphotog) July 29, 2023
Comm Ave has a lake now @universalhub pic.twitter.com/HMzRkVYFno— Danielle Johns (@danijohns91) July 29, 2023
Storm timing:— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 29, 2023
Hit/miss storms before a line of storms crosses SNE late this afternoon & early tonight.
Hazards include:
- Localized damaging winds up to 60 mph
- Frequent lightning
- Rapid flooding from torrential rain
Have ways to receive warnings!#ctwx #mawx #riwx pic.twitter.com/FSW8zFEKjN
