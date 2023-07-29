scorecardresearch Skip to main content

A storm is moving through Massachusetts. See photos of its effects.

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated July 29, 2023, 39 minutes ago

Thunderstorms moved across Massachusetts and Southern New England on Saturday, prompting downpours for extended periods and flooded streets in some parts of the state.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect across Southern New England until Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning is in effect until 9 p.m. in Massachusetts, the weather service said.

Here’s a look at photos and videos of the storm’s aftermath.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her @amandakauf1.

