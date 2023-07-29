Search continues for suspect who fled deadly crash on I-95 in Topsfield

The search continued Saturday for the driver of an SUV that suddenly stopped on Interstate 95 in Topsfield on Friday afternoon, touching off a three-vehicle crash that killed a Cape Cod man and injured three others, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver of the 2008 GMC Acadia SUV and his passenger ran away from the scene of the crash into nearby woods. State Troopers arrested the passenger, identified as David Guzman, 30, of Lynn, State Police said in a statement.

Guzman was charged with interfering with a police officer. He posted cash bail at the State Police barracks in Newbury. His court appearance is pending.

State Police dispatched K9 teams and its Air Wing to capture the driver, a man who is also from Lynn, the statement said.

Witnesses reported seeing the man running across the 17th and 18th holes on the golf course of Ferncroft Country Club, the statement said. The man, who was wearing a gray t-shirt, was later seen heading toward the club’s parking lot.

Meanwhile, State Police confirmed the identity of the man killed as Valkisergio Costa Silva, 44, of Centerville, according to the statement.

Silva was a passenger in a 2006 Chevrolet Express Van that was heading south on the highway. The van was struck by a Chevy Impala that was attempting to avoid hitting the stopped SUV, State Police said

Silva and another passenger were ejected from the van after it rolled over in the median. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The other passenger, a 30-year-old man, was flown to a Boston hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to the statement.

The driver of the van, a 32-year-old man from Yarmouth, and a third passenger, a 53-year-old man, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries. Their conditions were not known Saturday night.

The driver of the Impala, a 52-year-old Peabody man, was not injured, State Police said.

The crash remains under investigation.





















Jesús Marrero Suárez can be reached at jesus.marrerosuarez@globe.com. Follow him @jmarrerosuarez.