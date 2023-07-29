Watch live: Kamala Harris speaks at NAACP convention in Boston

Vice President Kamala Harris joins NAACP national president and CEO Derrick Johnson for an armchair conversation at the NAACP national convention in Boston on Saturday.

The chat takes place at the conference’s opening public mass meeting, which will also feature actors Adrian Holmes and Essence Atkins, along with NAACP board chairman Leon W. Russell, Boston Branch president Tanisha Sullivan, and national board of directors member Michael Curry.

Watch it live: