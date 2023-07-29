‘We fight for democracy and a better future’: thousands gather at NAACP convention in Boston Saturday

“I’m excited to hear her message, the delegates are excited to be here in Boston, and this is a great day for the NAACP as we fight for democracy and a better future,” Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the organization, told reporters Saturday morning.

Harris, who made history in 2020 as the first woman, Black person and South Asian person elected to serve as vice president, is expected to address the convention Saturday evening. Harris spoke at last year’s convention in Atlantic City.

As thousands from across the nation gather in Boston for the NAACP’s annual convention amid a rise in white supremacy and restrictive legislation, the head of the civil rights group, said Saturday he is looking forward to hearing from Vice President Kamala Harris on how the Biden administration will move the country forward.

Advertisement

[The NAACP convention in Boston kicks off this week. Here’s what you need to know.]

This year’s convention is expected to draw more than 10,000 people, organizers have said.

In addition to Harris, the list of speakers includes New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates Jr., and rapper Meek Mill, who will participate in a Sunday discussion on how the Black and Jewish communities can work together to fight hate.

The NAACP convention comes amid the rise of white supremacy and a Supreme Court decision that drastically rolled back affirmative action in higher education. And Florida passed legislation that critics have said creates impediments for Black people to cast their vote following the 2020 election, though a federal appeals court upheld the law in April.

Johnson said many in the African-American community are concerned about the developments. People want “to make sure that we have an inclusive society,” he said, “and not a society that’s looking more like 1950, but a society that’s looking toward 2030 and 2040.”

Advertisement

The convention, which opened Wednesday at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in the Seaport, is a homecoming of sorts for the NAACP, which has deep ties to the city.

Many of its early leaders were educated in or came from Boston, where the organization’s first chartered branch was opened more than a century ago. It held conventions in Boston in 1911, 1950, 1967, and 1982. That last convention in Boston, in 1982, came only a few years after busing riots ignited over court-ordered desegregation and during a series of hate crimes that targeted Black people in the city.

Boston has struggled with a racist reputation and stark divisions along economic lines — a famous federal study a few years ago found that the median net wealth of Black households was just $8.

Then-mayor Martin J. Walsh worked to bring the convention to Boston a few years ago, but those plans were halted by the pandemic. His successor, Mayor Michelle Wu, announced last month she had followed through on Walsh’s pledge.

“Attracting the NAACP to Boston was very important to us,” Walsh told the Globe in a previous interview. “I wanted to change our image in the country.”

[For local leaders, the NAACP’s return to Boston is an opportunity to change the city’s image]

At the convention center Saturday, the lobby buzzed with attendees lining up for registration and rushing to the day’s events.

Advertisement

Johnson, speaking with the reporters early Saturday morning, praised the Biden administration’s stances toward student loan debt cancellation, which he said is critical to closing the racial wealth gap.

“This is an administration that many African Americans supported, but more importantly, an administration that has been listening to the needs and interests of the communities we represent,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the NAACP is working to mobilize Black voters ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

“One of the things that we must do as an organization is to increase turnout among African American voters,” he said. “We are the most loyal bloc in terms of how we vote around our interests and the things we think are important.”

Johnson also said the NAACP would be involved with congressional redistricting in the South.

“Redistricting to draw the political boundary lines, is the most important part of the electoral process — it would define for 10 years who can elect candidates of their choice,” Johnson said. “We’re going to be involved with drawing the maps, litigating in court, and making sure the maps are implemented properly.”

Johnson also said the NAACP is committed to pushing for diversity in higher education after the Supreme Court’s decision on affirmative action, which critics have said will lead to a decline in the number of Black, Hispanic, and Indigenous students attending the country’s leading universities.

“There needs to be a resetting of how young people are provided opportunities, particularly those who are very talented,” he said. “As an organization, we’re going to continue to push for diversity no matter what, but also begin to address some of the other systemic issues such as legacy programs.”

Advertisement

Maliya Ellis can be reached at maliya.ellis@globe.com. Follow her @EllisMaliya. John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.