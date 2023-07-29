Young convention attendees want to help, to make a difference

Now, Young is attending his first-ever NAACP convention, thanks to fund-raising from the NAACP Mystic Valley Branch, where he serves as one of 32 members of its newly chartered youth council.

“I remember thinking, ‘There’s more that I can do,” Young said. “There’s got to be a role I can play as a leader to help change what’s occurring.”

When Isiah Young, 18, a recent graduate of Danvers High School, read about egregious racism at his school in 2021 — which included hazing on the hockey and wrestling teams and offensive graffiti — he wanted to find a way to help.

Advertisement

He’s “really, really looking forward,” he said, to networking with peers and discussing solutions to issues like mass incarceration and online bigotry at the historic convention, which runs through Tuesday at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in Seaport.

Young is one of dozens of New England-area young people attending their first-ever NAACP convention, drawn by the event’s rare proximity and made possible by regional NAACP branches’ fund-raising efforts.

The NAACP’s New England Area Conference is providing full funding for 23 young people to attend the convention, the vast majority of them first-time convention goers, according to Kamiya Parkin, president of the NEAC’s youth and college division.

“That’s the most youth attendance that we’ve had in at least the past two decades from NEAC,” said Parkin, 24, who graduated from UMass Boston last year. “I think that it’s just going to be a life-changing experience.”

Though the attendance of young people nationwide, including college students, is expected to be on par with previous conventions — about 400 to 500 — the Northeast contingent will be “huge,” said Amari Fennoy, the national training and program manager for the NAACP’s youth and college division.

Young participants from the region are in store for a lineup of youth-specific programming that national leaders hope will inspire the next generation of NAACP leadership.

Advertisement

“Our goal is to really base our programs off of ‘What do our young leaders need right now that can really support and train them to be the next intern on the Hill, to lead a next election?’” said Fennoy. “It’s important to have youth at the forefront, because youth is where the movement is.”

The programming was designed in response to survey data from previous young convention-goers, who wanted to hear from elected officials more directly, as well as talk explicitly about the NAACP’s strategy ahead of the high-stakes 2024 presidential election, Fennoy said.

To address those needs, this weekend will feature workshops on civic engagement skills including digital organizing, a luncheon entitled “Young, Black, and Elected” featuring elected officials under the age of 35, and a meeting called “Black to the Future” discussing the future of the movement.

Fennoy said she hopes young people will come away with a feeling of “empowerment” and with a concrete “tool kit to activate change within their communities.”

In a first-time partnership, the events will also be livestreamed by HBCU Buzz, a news and social media site for historically Black colleges and universities that has hundreds of thousands of followers, for young people who can only attend virtually.

“It’s really about bringing the lessons of the past and the tools of the present together,” said Wisdom Cole, national director of the NAACP’s youth and college division. “Young people are the lifeblood of this organization.”

Advertisement

The convention comes at a time when young people of color have an opportunity to be an increasingly powerful voting bloc, according to Leon W. Russell, chair of the NAACP’s national board of directors.

“The potential political power of organized young people ... other folks recognize that, and that’s why you see so many legislatures creating obstacles to the ability of young folks to register, to their ability to organize, to their ability to get the vote,” he said. “We have to start training leaders at a very early age, and we have to keep reminding them why they must be involved.”

Local leaders also hope the convention will reinvigorate the NAACP’s youth wing in the Northeast and amplify existing grassroots efforts.

“I’m hoping this convention ignites that fire within each of the young people to take ownership and accountability of what should be coming down the road for them,” said Janelle Ridley, associate director of the Racial Justice x Tech Policy Project at Brandeis University, who founded and now advises Mystic Valley’s youth council.

She hopes the convention will “spur the reestablishment of many youth councils across Massachusetts,” she said.

“I think that a lot of times on the local level, sometimes you forget that you have a network, you have a community that’s there to always back you,” Parkin said. “I hope that [first-time convention goers] realize that this work is bigger than themselves.”

Advertisement

Carrie Mays, 22, a UMass Boston student who is attending her first NAACP convention, said she’s already feeling inspired.

“This week is one of the first weeks that I’ve seen this many Black events happening, and I think that this is a call to action for us, to inspire us to what the future of Black Boston looks like,” said Mays, who is part of the city’s Task Force on Reparations. “I’m just really excited.”













Maliya Ellis can be reached at maliya.ellis@globe.com. Follow her @EllisMaliya.