Former Boston College captain Allyson Swaby lifts Jamaica to historic first Women’s World Cup win

Swaby tallied the game’s only goal in the 56th minute of a 1-0 win against Panama. As Trudi Carter lofted in a corner kick, Swaby crept up in the box away from the goal. She shifted her motion backward slightly before landing a well-placed header that directed the ball squarely into the bottom right corner of the net.

The Jamaica national soccer team earned its first-ever Women’s World Cup victory on Saturday, and former Boston College player Allyson Swaby was at the center of the historic triumph.

It was the second goal Jamaica has ever scored in the World Cup and its first lead ever, which it did not relinquish.

Advertisement

“I don’t even have the words to describe it,” Swaby said. “I think it’s something you start to dream about when you play in a World Cup. I’m just happy I could do it and happy I could be a difference-maker today.”

Swaby, whose father is Jamaican, grew up in West Hartford, Conn., before attending BC from 2014-17, becoming captain as a senior. The 26-year-old center back made her national team debut in 2018 and played in the 2019 World Cup for Jamaica. Her sister Chantelle, 24, attended Rutgers and is also on the national team.

Jamaica and France are tied atop the Group F standings, at 1-1-0. Reaching the knockout stage would be a milestone for Jamaica, nicknamed the “Reggae Girlz.”

“I’m really proud of the [CONCACAF] region, and I think this tournament is showing that we’re just rising to the level of the rest of the world, so yeah, it was a good match,” Swaby said.







