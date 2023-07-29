How a three-on-three hockey league is trying to break the ice

The Lobsters, born as the Philadelphia Freedoms (cue: Elton John), moved here and played four seasons on the Boston University campus — and eventually other New England courts — across four seasons (1975-78). Like the rest of the league, they had a roster with a smattering of headliners, including a 20-year-old Martina Navratilova, Tony Roche, and rising South African star Greer Stevens.

The barnstorming hockey league that is 3ICE pulled into Agganis Arena on Wednesday night, nearly a half-century after another start-up sports enterprise with high hopes, the Boston Lobsters, landed their World Team Tennis shop around the corner at Walter Brown Arena.

Yet on Oct. 27, 1978, with WTT unable to establish a foothold in the burgeoning American sports infrastructure, Lobsters owner Robert Kraft called it game, set, and match for his big-time sports hopes. That’s the same Robert Kraft, by the way, who now owns and operates the multibillion-dollar pigskin enterprise along Route 1 in Foxborough.

So, yes, dreams like 3ICE, the league invented by Boston-born E.J. Johnston, certainly can come true. They always take time to mature and typically see their initial business model go through numerous iterations, the latter usually to court and accommodate TV interest.

Former Bruin Ray Bourque coached his team to a 5-4 overtime victory in the game during the 3 Ice 3-on-3 hockey tournament coached by Ex-NHL greats at the Agganis Arena. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Above all, more than ever in the 21st century, entrepreneurial dreams require a humongous tub of money and a deep reservoir of courage to spend it.

“Every startup league, you have to be able to muscle through the [financial] losses,” noted an optimistic Johnston, explaining his ambitious 3ICE vision to a visitor at Agganis.

Asked about the timeline to build out 3ICE as he imagines, Johnston added, “Oh, you’ve always got a burn rate, right?”

Amen that. With growth comes the demand to push more money to the middle of the table, all the while hoping, fingers crossed, fans will buy it.

The last local guy to see a true sports startup bloom in full was Billy Sullivan, the amicable ex-sportswriter who made the AFL’s Boston Patriots a reality in 1959 for the league’s charter franchise fee of $25,000 (roughly the cost then of 10-12 new cars).

That’s another familiar lesson about startups: It’s not always the guy with the vision who enjoys the riches. In 1994, Kraft paid $174 million (roughly half a Jaylen Brown) to purchase the Patriots, but by then the Sullivan family was long out of the business. They could take due pride in what they started. But it was Kraft who ultimately ran that vision off to the bank.

Johnston, son of former Bruins goaltender Eddie Johnston, launched 3ICE last year. It’s a league stocked with largely unknown players, a total of seven on each team (six skaters and a goalie), who play a dizzying three-on-three version of the game. It’s shaped loosely on the three-on-three overtime format used in the NHL. Games are played in two eight-minute halves and in running time, though the clock is stopped for penalty shots — awarded liberally, in lieu of players being sent to the penalty box.

In a league of unknown players, the coaches are the headliners. The stop here had four teams, coached respectively by ex-Bruins star Ray Bourque, former Canadiens pivot Guy Carbonneau, ex-Boston College/NHL sniper Joey Mullen, and ex-Rangers/Team USA general manager Craig Patrick.

Each of the six tour stops this season crowns a champion, and on Wednesday, the Bourques beat the Patricks in the final, 6-3. Earlier in the night, the Bourques beat the Mullens in a squeaker, 5-4, with Team Joey failing to convert a rare pair of penalty shots, the second of which was assessed when the referee slapped a technical on the Team Bourque player for arguing the initial call.

“Yeah, haven’t seen that before,” Bourque said postgame outside his club’s dressing room. “And you know what? The next one might have been on me if the ref skated by our bench and heard what I was saying.”

Former Bruin Ray Bourque signed on to coach this season in part because it gave him the chance to coach sons Ryan, 32, and Chris, 37, for the first time since their high school days. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Bourque signed on to coach this season in part because it gave him the chance to coach sons Ryan, 32, and Chris, 37, for the first time since their high school days. Chris was in uniform on Wednesday and scored a goal. Ryan, meanwhile, landed a coaching job with the US National Team Development Program, ending his 3ICE tenure.

Papa Bourque, 62, hasn’t decided if he’ll be back for another season, but he is intrigued by the product.

“It’s fun, it’s entertaining, the kids are great,” he said. “The guys in charge are really excited about this. They want to create something for girls, young kids, international play.”

Rich Krezwick, the former president of TD Garden and now 3 ICE adviser, already is booking building dates for next season. There no doubt will be changes in Year 3, he said, as the league looks for more hooks to woo more customers.

“Every startup is an adventure,” said Krezwick, “and that’s the exciting part.”

CBS has held the TV rights for the first two seasons. Per Johnston, talks begin after this season with CBS and other potential networks about future broadcast rights.

“Our task now is fundraising,” he said. “Raising awareness and getting flag wavers. Flag wavers would be like NHL, USA Hockey, Hockey Canada . . . people we can do solid collaborations with . . . that combo unlocks the value of our business.”

A gathering of just less than 2,000 fans spread out in the Agganis stands for Wednesday night’s show, right in line with the 2,191 who filed into Walter Brown for that first Lobsters home match on May 22, 1975.

Johnston dreamed it, built it, now he finds out if they’ll come.

Next stop for the 3ICE tour: Wednesday night in Clarksville, Tenn. The league championship will be played Aug. 12 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

“They want it to be fun,” said Bourque. “They want it to be big. I think it has a shot.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.