It’s becoming clear that US three-peat chances at Women’s World Cup will go through Europe

Next up for the US is a must win (or tie) against Portugal Tuesday. To capture Group E, the Americans will likely have to pour it on against the Portuguese, but that is not probably going to happen. The US could only score three times against Vietnam, despite a 28-0 shot advantage (plus a missed penalty kick). And Portugal is sure to present a much more formidable obstacle than the Vietnamese.

There is a ways to go in the ninth Women’s World Cup. But even with the group stage far from complete, it is becoming clear the United States’ road to a three-peat will run through Europe.

So, that means a probable Round of 16 meeting for the US with Sweden, which took a 5-0 victory over Italy on Saturday.

The Swedes are going to present a challenge, judging by their results against South Africa (2-1) and Italy. Sure, they had to rally late against the Banyana Banyana, but that turned out to be a morale booster. Then, they made things look easy against the Italians.

In both Sweden victories, the deciding goals were converted off corner kicks on headers by 5-foot-10-inch defender Amanda Ilestedt. The Swedes’ physicality has made the difference so far, though that is a quality the US should be able to counter.

But the Blagult complement height and strength with tactical nous and skillful setup play via Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Elin Rubensson, along with precise placements from Kosovare Asllani and Jonna Anderson. The best way to negate their aerial threat is to snuff things out before they get close to the penalty area. And that will be the responsibility of opposing holding midfielders — they simply have to make it difficult for the Swedes to slide through the midfield, or get to the wings. South Africa and Italy were able to limit Sweden in the run of play, but were vulnerable to set pieces. And the Swedes realized they didn’t have to produce many direct scoring opportunities, if they could just earn a few corner kicks.

Most Euro opponents, as well as the US, will be able to match up with Sweden on dead-ball situations. But Sweden looks to be building momentum, as it closes group play against already eliminated Argentina. Like the US, Sweden is a team in transition, still developing chemistry and communication.

Coach Peter Gerhardsson has refreshed the squad since the Olympic Games, when Sweden took a 3-0 win over the US. Legendary goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl and veterans Sofia Jakobsson, Caroline Seger, and Linda Sembrant have been replaced in the lineup, though Jakobsson and Seger remain contributors off the bench. Asllani, who plays for AC Milan, is the only starter older than 30. And Gerhardsson’s combinations appear to be clicking. The Swedes are displaying few weaknesses but appeared vulnerable in the back against the speedy attackers of South Africa and Italy. Despite the five-goal difference against the Italians, Sweden seemed slow and ineffective for long periods — it did not get off a shot until the 23rd minute but remained composed and eventually took command.

Should the US get past Portugal and finish first in Group E, the path likely continues against Italy, then Canada or Norway in the quarterfinals. If the US finishes second, it is looking at Sweden, then Spain — a much more difficult route. And that assumes the US makes it past Portugal.

Meanwhile, you have to figure most teams — including the US — are spending extra time working on corners and free kicks, both setting them up and defending. Veteran coaches realize those are the plays that often decide tournaments, and they made the difference in all three World Cup games Saturday. After Sweden’s victory, Wendie Renard converted France’s tiebreaking score against Brazil (2-1); then, Allyson Swaby redirected a corner for Jamaica (1-0 over Panama).

There has been little subtlety involved in Ilestedt’s goals — she simply sets up near the penalty spot (along with Magdalena Eriksson and Fridolina Rolfo) and waits. The only antidote is match her physically. In the men’s game, players such as Sergio Ramos have demonstrated they have tough ways of dealing with foes. The Women’s World Cup has been an admirably clean affair, so far, with few if any cheap shots. Dirty tactics might not be necessary against Sweden corner kicks, but negating them is going to require a rougher approach.

At 6-1½, Renard is the event’s tallest field player and will be a difficult matchup for anyone. But France varied the approach, and Renard made a back-post run to score on a headed half-volley that surprised Brazil. Credit to France coach Herve Renard.

As for Swaby, she made similar plays growing up with sister Chantelle in Hartford (Connecticut FC) and performing for Boston College before joining AS Roma during the administration of Bostonians Jim Pallotta and Alex Zecca.

Jamaica, which utilized a third Connecticut FC player, Peyton McNamara, needs at least a tie against Brazil to advance from Group F. The Reggae Girlz, guided by Lorne Donaldson, who has coached and competed in Colorado since the 1980s, will be significant underdogs against the Brazilians.

Swaby’s score was only Jamaica’s second goal all time in five World Cup games, and the team will need striker Khadija “Bunny” Shaw (suspended) to return to have a chance to stay in contention. The Brazilians were hoping to avoid a Round of 16 showdown with Germany, but now are facing a second-place group finish and will be motivated to take out their frustration on the Jamaicans.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.