Jeremy Swayman, Bruins reportedly $2.8 million apart in contract talks ahead of salary arbitration

The figures are consistent with those recently submitted by the Maple Leafs and their goalie, Ilya Samsonov, which resulted in a $3.3 million one-year arb award for $3.55 million.

According to a report Friday by hockey insider Elliotte Friedman, the Bruins will present a $2 million offer at the arb table while Swayman, who has termed out of his entry-level contract that carried a $925,000 cap figure, will request $4.8 million.

Jeremy Swayman and the Bruins, reportedly $2.8 million apart in contract talks, are headed to salary arbitration unless they can settle their dollar differences prior to the start of their scheduled hearing on Sunday.

Per NHL CBA guidelines, the two parties can settle their difference prior to the start of the arbitration hearing. Once engaged in the process, they must abide by the arbitrator’s award.

Unlike years ago, when the Bruins walked from arb awards to Bryan Berard and Dmitri Khristich, clubs are bound to accept arb awards–provided the amount does not top $4.539 million, per CBA guidelines published by capfriendly.com.

Technically, Swayman’s request of $4.8 million potential has set the bar high enough for the Bruins ultimately to consider rendering him an unrestricted free agent. But it’s unlikely the arbitrator’s award would reach the threshold and equally unlikely that the Bruins would chose to cut free such a prized asset in the 24-year-old Swayman.

Partnering last season with Vezina-winning Linus Ullmark, Swayman finished with a 24-6-4 record.

Samsonov, 26, went 27-10-5 with the Leafs, his first year with Toronto after playing three seasons with the Washington Caps. His expired one-year deal with the Leafs paid $2 million, presenting the Bruins the potential for a “comp” if talks finally do make it to the arb table.

The Bruins and Trent Frederic, who carried a cap hit of $1.05 million each of the last two seasons, are scheduled to have an arb hearing on Tuesday.

