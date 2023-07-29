Mets nearing deal to send ace Max Scherzer to the Rangers, according to reports

The 39-year-old Scherzer (9-4) has a 4.01 ERA in 19 starts this season, striking out 121 batters in 107⅔ innings for the Mets, who signed the three-time Cy Young winner to a three-year, $130 million deal in November 2021. He hasn’t finished a season with an ERA above 4.00 since 2011.

Scherzer has agreed to waive his no-trade clause, according to SNY, although there are still financial issues to work through before the trade is completed, as well as a physical for Scherzer, who has had side and back issues this season.

The eight-time All-Star and 2019 World Series champion posted a 2.29 ERA with 173 strikeouts in 145⅓ innings in 2022, his first year in New York. He finished third in Cy Young voting as recently as 2021, when he was traded from the Nationals to the Dodgers midseason.

Luisangel Acuna, the younger brother of the Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. and a top prospect, was not in the lineup for the Frisco RoughRiders and SNY reported his absence was due to the Scherzer trade.

The Rangers, who entered Saturday 60-44, have a two-game lead in the National League West and are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Angels’ Ward takes pitch to head

Angels outfielder Taylor Ward was hit in the head by a pitch from Blue Jays righthander Alek Manoah in the fifth inning of a 6-1 loss in Toronto.

Batting with the bases loaded in the Angels’ 6-1 loss, Ward was hit by a 2-0 pitch clocked at 91 miles per hour. The ball appeared to strike Ward next to his next left eye, knocking off his batting helmet.

Plate umpire Andy Fletcher motioned to the Angels’ dugout for the trainer as Ward went down with blood running down his face.

Manoah put his hands on his head as he stood on the mound. It was the second hit batter of the game for Manoah, who hit Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani on the left foot in the first.

Angels trainers rushed to the plate and held a towel to Ward’s face. After a couple of minutes, Ward got to his feet and left the field on a cart. His left eye appeared to be swollen shut.

Alejandro Kirk hit a leadoff homer against former Blue Jays lefthander Aaron Loup in the seventh inning, then hit a two-run shot off right-hander Jaime Barria in the eighth. It was Kirk’s first multihomer game of the season and the fourth of his career.

Toronto won for the 14th time in 20 games and moved to a season-best 13 games above .500 at 59-46. The Blue Jays are 25-11 when they hit two or more home runs.

Shohei Ohtani started for the Angels after leaving Friday’s game in the ninth because of cramps in both legs. Ohtani was hit on the left foot by a pitch in the first inning, doubled in the third, and was intentionally walked in both the fifth and sixth innings.

Nevin draws one-game suspension

Angels manager Phil Nevin was suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount by MLB for a postgame outburst at an umpire following a loss to the Blue Jays on Friday.

Bench coach Ray Montgomery managed the Angels during the second game of the three-game series as Nevin served his suspension.

Nevin was seen holding up a tablet computer and yelling at plate umpire Mike Estabrook as the crew left the field after a 4-1 loss Friday night.

The umpires access their locker room through the tunnel at the end of the visitor’s dugout on the first base side of Rogers Centre. A Toronto police officer accompanied the umpire crew as it descended the dugout steps. Montgomery had to restrain Nevin as the umpires passed through the end of the dugout.

Nevin was angry about the game-ending called third strike against pinch hitter Michael Stefanic.

“I just explained to him that I thought the pitch to Stefanic was outside,” Nevin later told reporters.

Blue Jays closer Romano to IL

The Blue Jays put closer Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list because of a sore lower back, one day after the righthander left with two outs in the ninth inning.

A two-time All-Star, Romano is 4-5 with a 2.79 ERA and 28 saves in 31 chances. Entering play Saturday, Romano was tied with Baltimore’s Felix Bautista and Cleveland’s Emmanuel Clase for the AL lead.

The Blue Jays recalled righthander Nate Pearson from Triple A Buffalo. Pearson is 5-2 with a 4.75 ERA in 29 games.

Santana makes first start for Brewers

Veteran slugger Carlos Santana debuted with the Brewers, hitting third and playing first base against the Braves. The Brewers acquired the 37-year-old first baseman in a Thursday trade that sent minor league infielder Jhonny Severino to the Pirates. To make room for Santana, the Brewers sent reserve infielder Jahmai Jones to Triple A Nashville . . . The Cubs activated third baseman Nick Madrigal from the 10-day injured list and optioned infielder Miles Mastrobuoni to Triple A Iowa.

