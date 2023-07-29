Mike Yastrzemski’s appreciation for his grandfather, Carl, grows with every season in the majors

“That gives you perspective. It’s so insane. I’ve never tried to emulate him as a player. That’s impossible. I’m 32 years old and he played 23 years for the same team. Those things are virtually unachievable in the game today.”

“Earlier this year I realized I had played as many games as my grandfather had hit home runs,” Yastrzemski said Saturday before the Giants played the Red Sox.

SAN FRANCISCO — Now that he is five seasons into his major league career, Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski has an even greater appreciation for the accomplishments of his grandfather, Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski.

So when an occasional fan shouts, “You’re not as good as your grandfather” Yastrzemski just smiles.

“I turn around and say, “I know! No kidding!” he said. “But it’s fun. I get good entertainment out of it. I appreciate what he did in the game on a different level now after going through it a little bit.”

San Francisco outfielder Mike Yastrzemski enjoys a laugh with his Hall of Fame grandfather Carl Yastrzemski at Fenway Park in 2019. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

This season has been a challenging one for Yastrzemski. He came into Saturday’s game hitting .231 with a .746 OPS. A strained left hamstring led to two stints on the injured list.

“For me personally, the season came to a halt when I was injured. But we’re in the thick of it. At this point of the year that’s all you can ask for,” Yastrzemski said.

Yastrzemski played 663 games in the Orioles system from 2013-18 without getting called up. He was traded to the Giants before the 2019 season and has since had a .784 OPS and 11.2 bWAR.

Yastrzemski has been primarily a right fielder for the Giants but also started 218 games in center and left. In all, he has 26 defensive runs saved over five seasons.

Much like his grandfather, who won seven Gold Gloves, Yastrzemski takes pride in his defense.

“A lot,” he said. “There’s a lot more to the game than hitting. It’s something that brings value to the team. Defense and pitching is how you win championships.

“When you can offer that, it gives you a lot of opportunities. When I was younger, I thought that was my path to the big leagues, to offer value in different areas. Defense is definitely a focus of mine.”

After languishing in the Orioles system, Yastrzemski’s goal was simply to play one major league game.

“It was a pride thing. That was my dream,” he said. “Every single day after that has been a bonus. We’re working overtime now.”

It pays well. Yastrzemski gained his arbitration rights and was signed to a $6.1 million deal before the season. He has made $10.9 million in his career and become a mainstay for the Giants.

“That’s not something I ever envisioned. I thought I would start 30-40 games a year and be a defensive replacement,” Yastrzemski said. “It shows that when you work hard and put in the right time and effort and have a clear focus on what you want to do, you can accomplish anything.”

With MLB’s new scheduling format, all teams play each other every year. For the Sox and Giants, that will mean alternating home and away series. The Giants are scheduled to play at Fenway Park May 1-2 next season.

Yastrzemski and the Giants were last at Fenway in 2019. He was 4 for 13 with a double and a home run and started the first game of the series in left field, patrolling the same ground his grandfather once did.

For longtime Sox fans, seeing another Yastrzemski in left field was memorable and Mike received loud cheers at Fenway Park.

“Obviously the first time was super special,” Yastrzemski said. “It will probably be a lot less stressful the next time. But it’s always fun to be able to get home in any capacity.”

Mike and his wife, Paige, live in Nashville with their daughter. The Andover native gets usually gets back to Massachusetts several times during the offseason to see family.

“We love doing that,” he said. “I’ll see my mom and obviously my grandparents and countless aunts and uncles and cousins.

“Massachusetts will always be home.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.