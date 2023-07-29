Patriots’ need for improvement in red zone a hot topic at training camp, but Mike Gesicki plays it cool

“It hasn’t been hot, so that’s been good,” Gesicki said to the assembled media masses covered in sweat and sunscreen. “I guess my blood is still a little bit adjusted to that South Florida weather.”

But when the tight end was finished and headed over to speak with reporters, he didn’t seem to be sweating at all.

FOXBOROUGH — On a sweltering day at Patriots training camp, Mike Gesicki paired a two-hour practice with a prolonged session of catching passes from the JUGS machine.

The former Dolphin signed a one-year, $9 million contract as a free agent with New England, which is pairing him with Hunter Henry to inject more talent into a plodding skill position group. With his 6-foot-6-inch frame, Gesicki could help invigorate an offense that was the league’s worst in converting red-zone opportunities into touchdowns a season ago.

Advertisement

In the first three days of training camp, the Patriots spent the bulk of 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills inside that small but valuable area of the field, part of coach Bill Belichick’s plan after a spring that didn’t see such work.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

New England converted just 42.2 percent of its red-zone chances into touchdowns last year. The top five teams — the Cowboys, Chiefs, Eagles, Lions, and Bengals — were all above 64 percent.

Gesicki was limited last year, his fifth in Miami after being drafted in the second round out of Penn State, in an offense that focused more on wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. But despite earning 52 targets, the lowest total since his rookie season, Gesicki still finished tied for the seventh-most receiving touchdowns among tight ends with five.

He noted that good red-zone targets keep themselves composed rather than getting overly excited at the prospect of scoring a touchdown, which allows them to take the extra step to get open.

Advertisement

“You [have] to understand timing and spacing,” he said. “It’s going to be tight, contested throws and catches, and that’s how you score down there. Obviously, there’s going to be some layups here and there, but for the most part, it’s going to be tough.”

Gesicki also said he’s done this level of work in the red zone in the past when Brian Flores, a former Belichick assistant, was the Dolphins’ coach.

“I think it shows an emphasis of what coach Belichick’s trying to get us to understand is that when you’re down there, third down, four-point plays, [those are] big plays down there,” he said.

The Patriots’ No. 1 offense didn’t have a stellar Friday at camp in the red zone. The rare touchdowns came between incompletions on fade routes and short checkdowns.

With the team still in the early phases of learning new coordinator Bill O’Brien’s offense, the team isn’t game-planning specifically for the defense and is instead just running plays to grasp the basics of the scheme, Gesicki said.

O’Brien’s previous NFL offenses in Houston varied in red-zone performance. From 2014 to 2019 (he was fired just four games into the 2020 campaign), his teams ranked tied for 13th, 13th, 31st, 20th, 27th, and seventh in percentage of chances they turned into touchdowns.

“There’s a bunch of guys down there [in the red zone] that can make plays,” Gesicki said. " And I think I’ll be one of them.”

One of those potential playmakers is wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, whose primary skill is speed. The 2022 second-round pick had a quiet rookie season and a similar performance so far in training camp.

Advertisement

In the red zone, where the field is compressed, speed can be less of a factor. For that reason, Thornton said he’s trying to work on making contested catches.

Another key to excelling in the red zone comes with the run game. Even though Rhamondre Stevenson had a strong sophomore campaign, finishing with 1,040 yards, he scored just five touchdowns.

“Red zone work is just all about getting the ball into the end zone and positive plays and no negative plays,” Stevenson said. “We did all right [in Friday’s practice], we’re still learning the system, just learning each other and just trying to get better.”

Last year, Stevenson had 31 carries in the red zone but only scored three times. For comparison, Seattle’s Kenneth Walker III, who finished ahead of Stevenson with 1,050 rushing yards, had 48 attempts inside the 20-yard line and scored seven touchdowns.

New England could be getting reinforcements to bolster their red zone rush attack, as free agent Ezekiel Elliott visited the team Saturday. The Cowboys red-zone prowess in 2022 came in part because of the 28-year-oldback. He had 35 carries inside the 20 last season and scored 12 touchdowns.

Varun Shankar can be reached at varun.shankar@globe.com. Follow him @byvarunshankar.