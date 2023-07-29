Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas made an adjustment at the plate, and results show it was the right move

At the beginning of the year, Casas’s left elbow was up, putting his body and hands in a constricted/confined position, leaving him unable to drive the ball in a fashion that he was accustomed to.

Triston Casas , who in the Red Sox’ victory over the Giants on Friday night went 2 for 4 with a RBI double and a solo shot, seems to have made his necessary tweak; relaxing his back elbow.

“I think when my elbow is down, I’m more relaxed and my swing is faster,” said Casas. “I think if you go back to my setup, like in April, my hands were pretty high. But I’m so tall, I’m such a big, big guy that even if I put my hands at my hip my hands are still over the zone. I think realizing that I’m above the zone, no matter what, I don’t have to be conscious of being [on top of the zone].”

With the back elbow up, Casas would have to create a quick movement instead of letting it happen naturally. With the back elbow down, there’s more fluidity in his swing, giving him a chance to let his natural power take over.

It has paid off.

In 43 games since the start of June, Casas was hitting .321/.417/629 with a 1.046 OPS to go along with 10 homers. After Friday night’s win, Casas was tied for first in the majors with seven homers since the All-Star break, and leading MLB in batting average (.472), on-base percentage (.568), slugging (1.139), and OPS (1.707) since the break.

“I think it’s really a combination of a lot of things. Just getting more at-bats and feeling more comfortable is allowing for a better setup,” said Casas. “Just trying to be more relaxed. I really like loosened my hands, too, because I was definitely gripping the bat really tight in April. My wrist position was weird, too. It wasn’t productive to try to get my hands in the zone. So literally just relaxed my hands and my elbow.”

Chris Sale getting close

Chris Sale (shoulder) will go on a rehab assignment Tuesday, joining Worcester in Syracuse for a matchup against the Mets’ Triple A affiliate. Sale will pitch three innings and then make at least one more rehab appearance before the Red Sox make a decision on what’s next for the lefthander.

Noah Song designated

The Phillies designated Noah Song for assignment Saturday after selecting him from the Red Sox in December’s Rule 5 draft. Song, who was a fourth-round selection by the Red Sox in 2019 out of Navy, missed three seasons in order to honor his military commitment.

Song was on the injured list for a chunk of this season with Philadelphia, but struggled to make strides when he returned, posting a combined 7.36 ERA in eight appearances at Single A, Double A, and Triple A.

The Phillies have until Tuesday to trade Song, or they can put him through waivers. If Song clears waivers, the Phillies will be required to offer him back to the Red Sox.

Corey Kluber shut down

The Red Sox shut down Corey Kluber (shoulder) from baseball activities. Kluber, who made two rehab starts, has been on the injured list since June 21. “It didn’t work out [in his last rehab start],” said Sox manager Alex Cora. “He hasn’t progressed so we’ll make sure we get him right.” He has a 7.04 ERA in 15 appearances (nine starts) with the Sox this year … Reese McGuire (oblique) is set to join the Sox Monday in Seattle for their series opener against the Mariners … Tanner Houck (facial fracture) threw a bullpen Friday and Garrett Whitlock threw a bullpen Saturday … The Red Sox optioned lefthander Joe Jacques to Worcester following Friday night’s game and added righthander Mauricio Llovera to the big league roster. Llovera, 27, was recently acquired from the Giants in exchange for minor league righthander Marques Johnson. Llovera had a 1.69 ERA in five games with San Francisco.

