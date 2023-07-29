Game 104: Red Sox at Giants lineups and notes

The Red Sox wield a five-game win streak and a 15-5 record in July entering a Saturday night West Coast contest against the Giants. It’s the second matchup of a three-game series and six-game road trip that continues on to Seattle against the Mariners.

While Boston is heating up, San Francisco has cooled off after a strong start to the season. The Giants have faced four-game and six-game skids this month and are just 3-7 in their last 10 games.

The Yankees were the only American League East team to lose yesterday, so the Red Sox remain seven games back of the first-place Orioles in the division and 1½ games behind the Blue Jays for the final wild card spot. Here are the standings | Wild Card standings.