Game 104: Red Sox at Giants lineups and notes

The Red Sox wield a five-game win streak and a 15-5 record in July entering a Saturday night West Coast contest against the Giants. It’s the second matchup of a three-game series and six-game road trip that continues on to Seattle against the Mariners.
While Boston is heating up, San Francisco has cooled off after a strong start to the season. The Giants have faced four-game and six-game skids this month and are just 3-7 in their last 10 games.
The Yankees were the only American League East team to lose yesterday, so the Red Sox remain seven games back of the first-place Orioles in the division and 1½ games behind the Blue Jays for the final wild card spot. Here are the standings | Wild Card standings.
Lineups
RED SOX (56-47): TBA
Pitching: LHP James Paxton (6-2, 3.46 ERA)
GIANTS (56-48): TBA
Pitching: RHP Ryan Walker (3-0, 2.70 ERA)
Time: 7:15 p.m.
TV, radio: Fox, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Walker: Has not faced any Red Sox batters.
Giants vs. Paxton: Michael Conforto 2-8, J.D. Davis 2-10, Wilmer Flores 2-3, Joc Pederson 1-3
Stat of the day: Jarren Duran and Triston Casas have posted .368 and .367 batting averages, respectively, across the last 30 days. Those averages rank sixth and seventh among all players with at least 40 at-bats during that span.
Notes: Walker, a rookie reliever, has not thrown more than three innings in any appearance this season and will likely be an opener. Veteran Anthony DeSclafani appears in line for bulk relief duties. ... Casas earned the move from seventh in the order to sixth by going 18-for-40 (.450) in his previous 13 games. He had six homers and 11 RBIs during that run, and his batting average has climbed from .220 on July 6 to .256 now. ... Paxton, 34, will make just his second career start against the Giants. He won the first one while pitching for the New York Yankees on April 26, 2019, allowing three runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings (4.76 ERA) in a 7-3 win. ... Marco Luciano, a 21-year-old top Giants prospect, recorded his first major-league hit in Friday’s loss — a shot off Devers’ glove in the sixth inning. Luciano scored his first big-league run later in the inning.
